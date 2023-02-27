A local shelter’s very presence makes it one-of-a-kind

Kyarra Harris here, reminding you that tomorrow, Feb. 28, is the second-anniversary celebration of Casa de Noche Buena serving unsheltered women and families. To celebrate, there will be a virtual tour of the facility and a personal story from a former guest who now works for the shelter. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to hear the county McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act Coordinator Dr. Donna Smith and Monterey County Supervisor Wendy Root Askew speak about homelessness issues in Monterey County.
Casa de Noche Buena is operated by Community Human Services and Gathering for Women in Seaside, and started welcoming residents back in January 2021. At the end of 2022, there were over 200 people on the waiting list—a testament to the need for the facility.
The shelter mostly operates on donations and has had success in rehoming some of its residents. Casa is a “housing-first” shelter, which means there is a low barrier to entry, regardless of substance abuse, mental health or other issues.
The event is not only a celebration of the facility for caring for its guests in their time of need, but also for being able to continue its work despite a lack of federal funding. The state of California has shifted a lot of funding and resources away from shelters and housing. It’s part of the reason for some concerning data. California accounts for about 30 percent of the country’s total homeless population, according to new federal reports.
Casa de Noche Buena was the first of its kind on the Peninsula, and its growing waitlist has inspired donations for new shelters in the county. Currently, the shelter is able to accommodate 28 to 35 people, depending on the children’s ages, and offers meals and services to help residents find permanent housing.
While the shelter certainly has much to celebrate, tomorrow’s event will also help raise awareness about the importance of keeping operations like it open and well-funded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.