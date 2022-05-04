A look at all the money that’s been flushed into this year’s District 2 Supervisor election.

Christopher Neely here, adding up all the money that’s been flushed into this year’s District 2 Supervisor election, the open county seat that has attracted more candidates than any other race this cycle.

With six candidates vying to represent North Monterey County on the supervisors’ dais, it’s statistically unlikely that any one person will garner more than 50 percent of the vote. That means a likely runoff race between the top two vote getters on Election Day, Nov. 8.

The sextet of political hopefuls bring a range of skill sets that varies as widely as the candidates’ proven ability to fundraise. Three candidates, Glenn Church, Regina Gage and Stephen Snodgrass have been raising money since 2020; Grant Leonard has been fundraising since 2021 and late entries Adriana Melgoza and Kimbley Craig only began raising money this year. So far, more than $566,000 has been funneled into the race from cash donations, not counting personal loans or in-kind contributions.

Despite getting a late start, Craig, who has only fundraised between only Jan. 1 and April 23 of this year, has separated herself from her opponents by a significant margin. She posts about $236,000 in cash contributions, with about $30,000 transferred over from the coffers of her 2020 mayoral race. Craig has received the max donation of $4,900 from a range of donors, including the Salinas Firefighters Association and the Salinas Valley Leadership Group.

Church, owner of Church Christmas Tree Farms and son of former North County supervisor Warren Church, has built the second largest war chest from cash contributions, with just under $129,000 raised since 2020. After raising about $80,500 in 2021, he finished the latest Jan. 1 to April 23 cycle with just under $34,000 raised. Most contributions Church received in the latest cycle were under $1,000.

Gage, executive director of Meals on Wheels of the Salinas Valley, is close behind Church, with roughly $120,000 since 2020. She has earned the support of various union groups such as the California Nurses Association, the National Union of Healthcare Workers, Service Employees International Local Union 521 and the Pipe Trades District Council #36, each of the organizations donating the maximum cash contribution of $4,900 in the latest fundraising round. Gage also received the max contribution from the Monterey County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and Monterey County New Progressives, as well as receiving $4,400 from the Operating Engineers Local 3.

Stephen Snodgrass, who retired from his position as CFO from local construction powerhouse Graniterock on April 1, has raised about $77,000 since 2020, with just over $35,000 coming through in the latest fundraising round. In 2022, Snodgrass saw almost all contributions come in under $1,000 each with a few notable exceptions: he received the max contribution from Gourley Construction and Salinas vegetable grower Christopher Bunn.

Leonard and Melgoza round out the bottom of the money race, with Leonard raising a total $4,310 so far—$2,250 in the latest round—and Melgoza bringing $2,275 since she began fundraising earlier this year.

Early voting begins on Monday, May 9. Election Day is Tuesday, June 7.

