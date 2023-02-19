 Skip to main content
A look at how meteorologists at NWS Bay Area do their jobs.

Warren Blier looks at a photograph

Warren Blier looks at a photograph of ice that washed up onto shore in Marina in 2000, with a soda bottle in the foreground for scale. It's one of many photos by meteorologists in the National Weather Service's Monterey office of their 11-county service area.

 Daniel Dreifuss

David Schmalz here, thinking about the weather, and how remarkably accurate weather forecasting has become over the past century-plus. It’s not a stagnant science, either—forecasting continues to become even more accurate. 

Weather was top of mind for all of us at the Weekly at the end of December and early January, when a series of atmospheric rivers swept over the Central Coast, leading to flooding and fears that the Peninsula could briefly become an “island”—cut off, by flooded roads, to travel to or from the rest of the county and beyond. 

During that time, reporters at the Weekly made frequent calls to the regional office of the National Weather Service, which has been based in Monterey since the early 1990s. And Weekly Editor Sara Rubin struck upon an idea: When the storms recede, why don’t we head over to the NWS office for a chat to better understand how meteorologists do their jobs?

So that’s what we did. Brian Garcia, NWS Bay Area’s warning coordination meteorologist, and Warren Blier, a science and operations officer, were very generous with their time, and helped Rubin and I understand the daily and seasonal rhythms of being a weather forecaster. Just like doctors and nurses in the emergency room wing of a hospital, there is always someone in the office analyzing data coming in and assessing its impact on the weather. This insight, and more from our visit with the local weather people, is the subject of the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly.

It was an illuminating conversationand one that I imagine would interest most anybody. Because, as Garcia told us, “Weather is a shared experience among everyone on this planet.”

