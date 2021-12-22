Erik Cushman here, checking in with a look back on 2021 as I celebrate the first days of winter by loading up the sleigh so I can head to the mountains to play Santa.
At the end of December a year ago, there was much fretting about whether it was safe to travel and gather with family for Christmas. What do you know, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
A year ago there was similarly a great deal of anguish in the news industry about the loss of jobs and declining advertising revenue. Those too remain dominant themes today.
My takeaway, however, is that this situation is OK. It turned out that 2021 was a good year to be in journalism. We’re witnessing the building of a better model and much of that construction is taking place in public view. In fact, despite the really shaky economics of the local news business, the demand for trusted and reliable information has never been greater. The product that Monterey County Weekly and Monterey County NOW serve up is highly sought after. If it wasn’t patently obvious before, I’d offer that 2021 laid bare that social media is not, in fact, a source of accurate information.
Across the country, more students are enrolling in journalism programs these days than at any time since Watergate. Likewise, startup news operations—mostly very small, digital-only ventures—are springing up everywhere from Long Beach to Long Island.
In California, the California News Publishers Association had a strong presence in Sacramento and secured meaningful legislative victories that matter for newsgathering and for the business side. That includes legislation ensuring that journalists will not be arrested or harassed if they are in restricted areas covering protests; that public records from crime victims cannot be sealed by victims’ families or law enforcement; and that newspaper delivery carriers will continue to be classified as independent contractors.
At the Weekly, our accomplishments this year are a little counterintuitive. There’s a pandemic afoot after all. Much of the advertising that was a historic part of the newspaper is gone, along with its revenue. And yet the reporting and storytelling—whether that be about a washout on Highway 1, the Hartnell College soccer teams, NIMBY bike path detractors in Del Rey Oaks or stadium lights at Monterey and Carmel high schools—has made the Weekly the dominant local news source in the county.
Today, there are more than 44,000 subscribers to Monterey County NOW (which hosts a great collection of advertisers as well). The newsroom upstairs in the Weekly building on the corner of Fremont and Williams in Seaside is staffed by more journalists than at any time in our history. They are also better-credentialed, more well trained and producing the best work in our 33-year history. It’s a privilege to be connected to them. The same holds true for our employees across the rest of the company. In this weird and challenging time, my professional assessment is that we have the best crew we’ve ever had.
I set a goal at the beginning of the pandemic to transition from advertising as the sole source of revenue to significant financial underwriting from our readers. The results as of today are promising. While we have not met our goal of 4,000 Weekly Insiders—those of you who have voluntarily responded to various appeals for money with a check or a credit card number—we are north of 3,000. At the beginning of 2020 we had 90 Insiders, most of them my relatives. (Shameless plug: If you want to help us reach that goal, please consider a contribution today. If you already are an Insider, thank you.)
So, as I reflect back on the year, I’m proud of the part our company has played in shaping the conversations in this place we call home. I hope I’m not reading just about fires and floods and fevers in 2022, but if I am, I’ll be comforted that the reporting is coming from the best journalists working in these parts.
Call, write or email if there is something you think I ought to know more about, and in the meantime I hope you get some quality time with people important to you and you enjoy a happy holiday.
