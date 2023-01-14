A Martin Luther King, Jr. bust takes a long journey to its new home in Marina.

Aga Popęda here with our weekly staff recommendation. The story I’d like to tell you about this week is one by Staff Writer Celia Jiménez, about the triumphant return of a Martin Luther King, Jr. bust to Marina, just in time for MLK Day, mostly because it localizes a trend we see nationwide.

While proclaimed controversial, a change to who or what we display as monuments is unavoidable. It allows us to learn and renegotiate the history that we understand better and better every day. “There are so many things that are normalized by a dominant group in the society,” Jiménez says about her story. “We are not aware of certain things, until someone has courage to point them out.”

In Jiménez’s story we learn that Marina Mayor Bruce Delgado has been fighting for two years to bring the bust back on display, after it was stored—over a decade ago—in a hangar. The bust was removed from a six-acre sculpture park at the Marina Airport when the park ceased to exist. Delgado told Jiménez that the bust wasn’t even stored properly, lying on the floor and requiring a rescue.

It seems that the conversation about restoring the forgotten bust originated at one of the marches and protests after George Floyd’s murder in 2020. Delgado insisted that the piece should be restored by its original maker—Barrington McClean, the first African American faculty member at Cabrillo College in Aptos (between 1969-1979). Born in 1938, McClean is a sculptor, painter and mask-maker.

It was a struggle to get in touch with the sculptor but eventually he was found, and the bust has indeed been restored by McClean. Now, it will have a new, prominent display outside of the Marina branch library, at 190 Seaside Circle. Delgado shared with Jiménez that they were looking for a peaceful place where people could spend some time and reflect. The official groundbreaking will happen on Monday, Jan. 16—MLK Day—at 2pm.

There’s more on the origins of the sculpture, and its long journey to this new home, in Jiménez’s story.