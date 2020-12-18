A moment of wakefulness.
Good afternoon.
Marielle Argueza here, thinking about the challenges of routine.
It’s logical that when you keep doing something over and over again, you become less aware of your surroundings. With lockdown orders in place and shorter days, it’s easy to slip into this mindset and perhaps check out emotionally.
I don’t want to call it desensitizing, because that seems extreme. But even I, a person whose job it is to keep up with what’s happening, can block things out.
But the other day I had a moment of wakefulness. I was walking my dog, going through the same route, in the same neighborhood, occasionally saying hello to the same evening dog walkers. For one reason or another, I noticed at my neighbor’s mini library and pantry: a box of diapers, some clothes, and the pantry filled to the brim with food. I was reminded that the reason I have this nighttime walking routine is because of the pandemic.
People are still recovering. People still need to feed themselves. People are still raising their families. And a community is still adapting. It’s moments like these, of realization and attention, that I think we should seek as we move into winter, where the impulse is to sleep. Sleep to recover and take care of yourself, yes. But also remember to rub your eyes open once in a while.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
