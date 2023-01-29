A Monterey doctor on a life-saving adventure during a half-marathon—and saving lives more gradually, day by day.

Pam Marino here, a few weeks into an intention I set to improve my eating habits and continue my exercise plan. I prefer intentions over resolutions as they feel more positive. Resolutions tend to highlight what is wrong with us, while intentions focus on taking a more positive pathway.

So far it’s going well, and I feel like the pathway I’ve chosen is doable. And thanks to the Weekly’s annual Health and Fitness issue, on newsstands this week, I feel supported in my quest. The articles range from ideas about exercise to diet to mental health first aid training. I encourage you to explore each story and see what resonates for you.

For one story I interviewed Steven Lome, the Montage cardiologist who saved two men at the Monterey Bay Half Marathon last November. It’s a pretty incredible story—one that has a heartwarming ending—but I discovered there’s more to the doctor, who works to save lives in a less dramatic way on a daily basis, and it starts with his own story.

Lome made a lifestyle choice several years ago to go all in on a whole-food, plant-based diet. It’s similar to being a vegan since there’s no animal foods consumed, but with WFPB there are as few processed foods as possible. The idea is to eat plant-based foods, in a form as close to how they were produced, as is possible.

The doctor had been trying to lose weight but was not getting the results he wanted, saw the documentary Forks Over Knives and something clicked. He was able to quickly switch his diet and found the weight dropped off until he reached his ideal weight, while his cholesterol numbers dropped way down.

I asked Lome about what he counsels his cardiac patients about exercise and whether he misses ice cream. You can read his answers in the Q&A. What didn’t make it in was what Lome had to say about our health care system and how we already know the “cure” for heart disease, but we don’t use it.

“Heart disease has been the number-one cause of death in America for 100 consecutive years, since 1919, and we essentially have a cure for it—which is following a plant-based diet, exercising and not smoking,” he says.

“We actively—as a health care system, as a culture, as a food system—have chosen to ignore the cure,” he continues. “It’s mind-boggling.”

There are two reasons why Lome believes this is so. One, there’s no money in prevention. Second, our culture doesn’t want to give up animal-based and processed-based foods.

Lome offers a glimmer of hope. By 2030, Medicare will be required to pay hospital systems and doctors 100 percent based on quality of care instead of quantity of care. “That’s going to force things to change,” the doctor says.

In the meantime, we can each make a decision to focus on prevention in our own lives. It doesn’t have to mean making dramatic changes in diet and exercise. Lome tells me even small changes, like making swaps here and there, can be powerful: beans on a salad instead of chicken, for example. Start walking and then very gradually increase your distance week by week.

Use our Health and Fitness issue as your guide and your inspiration to set intentions for yourself that will lead to a healthier future. If you’re so motivated, drop me a line and let me know what those intentions are going to be, or what you’ve already done to improve your health.