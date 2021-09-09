Celia Jiménez here, thinking about a new campaign the city of Salinas launched today, called Amor Salinas. It’s an initiative that envisions a clean, beautiful city and, more importantly, wants to create a web of volunteers willing to enhance their city.
Mayor Kimbley Craig says they want to build a sense of pride for Salinas, for the long run. “This is not a one-year deal. This is a multi-year project,” Craig said. City Manager Steve Carrigan called Amor Salinas a “community commitment.”
They’re off to a good start. “The reaction to this movement has been overwhelming,” Carrigan said at a press conference this morning. The initiative already has over 15 partners including Downtown Streets Teams, Salinas City Elementary School District, Asian Cultural Experience, and more. Cleaning the city sounds like an easy task, but Carrigan says it will take a village of volunteers and organizations to run it successfully. (When it comes to funding, when they meet on Tuesday, Sept. 14, Salinas City Council is set to read and review a proposal to set aside $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for cleanups throughout the city.)
The idea started during a ride-along Carrigan and City Councilmember Orlando Osornio did through the Alisal neighborhood. They talked about similar initiatives in Northern California. “We need to make that model and make it our own,” Carrigan remembers thinking.
But what the actual outcome will be depends on what the public asks for. Sophia Rome, who works in management analysis for the city of Salinas, says Amor Salinas is an organic initiative that will evolve. She wants people to be creative while submitting their ideas, that go beyond cleanups and plantings. “There’s an opportunity for public art,” she says. Anyone can submit ideas for projects (in either English or Spanish) online. Salinas is also accepting project proposals for Neighborhood Beautification Grants.
I was surprised to see over 50 people attending Amor Salinas kickoff Thursday morning. Most of them were wearing a white or dark gray T-shirt with the Amor Salinas logo. People are enthusiastic about this new initiative, and it’s clear that it is about more than making the city look better—it’s about changing the culture in the community and working together for the city people want to see and want to live in.
To that end, Craig is especially supportive of young people getting involved, so they can shape the future city they will live in. But to make this work, volunteers of all ages will be needed.
Volunteering is a great way to meet people, make friends and get engaged with your community. If you are interested in participating, Amor Salinas is hosting a community cleanup at Natividad Creek Park on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 11am-3pm. Call 758-7407 for more.
To stay connected with residents, the city also started a new text messaging system. To sign up, text Amor Salinas to 474747 to find out about upcoming volunteer opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.