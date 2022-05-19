A motion for a retrial in a murder case asks: How clean do the lines of justice need to be?

Let’s start with a couple of questions: How clean do the lines of justice need to be? How important is it that due process unfolds without hiccups before sending someone to prison for much of the rest of their life?

Christopher Neely here, and I’ve been thinking a lot about these questions while reporting on the case of Joseph Sampognaro Jr., which I covered for a story in this week’s paper. Sampognaro was convicted in April 2021 for murdering his father, with whom he shared a name. More than a year later, Sampognaro has not been sentenced for the crime. In fact, he is arguing for a retrial on a count that extenuating circumstances—much of which had nothing to do with the details of the case—violated his Sixth Amendment right to due process.

His claims have revealed to me the great challenge in front of the systems our society has in place. In striving toward the tidy notions of perfect truth and objective justice, our systems—especially the justice system—are always up against the blurry lines of reality. They are tasked with operating despite (and, in a way, in spite of) the messiness of human inner life: our appetites, carnal desires, blood-sugar levels, passions and sleep schedules. The villain is not as much a picture of evil as it is ennui.

First, the case, in broad brushstrokes.

On the morning of Sept. 12, 2020, the son and father got into an argument over a car that ended in the son allegedly shooting his dad in the head. A high-speed chase ensued between sheriff’s deputies and Sampognaro, who was winding through the tight curves of Carmel Valley Road in his black convertible Corvette, reaching speeds around 100mph. Sampognaro was eventually run off the road and found to be covered in blood that belied the minor injuries he suffered from the crash.

Sampognaro was charged with first-degree murder as well as gun posession and evading police officers. His taxpayer-funded legal team was led by Thomas O’Keefe, a 15-year veteran of the county’s Public Defender’s Office. O’Keefe was accompanied by the younger, greener Rachel Miller, who had just been admitted to the bar in 2017. Deputy District Attorney Matthew Johnson stood on the other side of the courtroom as prosecutor. The sides argued their cases in front of a 12-person civilian jury and Judge Mark Hood. On April 26, after eight days of trial, the jury’s verdict was unanimous: guilty on all charges.

Sampognaro faced up to 53 years in prison. Yet, before he could be sentenced, this picture of a well-oiled justice machine began to get messy. Miller admitted to a colleague that she had been engaged in a sexual affair with one of the courtroom’s bailiffs throughout the trial. O’Keefe was forced to file a conflict of interest with the court.

The case was given to attorney Tara Higgins from the Alternate Defender’s Office, which takes over to review a case when a conflict of interest is declared by the Public Defender. Then, an alternate juror who watched the entire trial and was unconvinced of Sampognaro’s guilt, admitted to having “a little bit of a breakdown” when she learned about the conviction. That juror then reported to the court that she saw two jurors sleeping during the trial. Although she couldn’t get more specific, she said they were sleeping through important parts of Sampognaro’s argument—possibly blood spatter analysis or when experts presented on DNA findings or gunshot residue.

Then, on Nov. 3, 2021, while the case was still under post-conviction review, sheriffs deputies arrested Joseph Bustamante, who was allegedly at the scene of the Sampognaro murder but fled before law enforcement arrived. Bustamante was found with a handgun that matched the description of the murder weapon used to kill Sampognaro—a murder weapon which police never recovered during the murder investigation.

By Dec. 28, 2021, Higgins filed a motion for a new trial. Hearings were held in February and March earlier this year and a decision on whether to grant a new trial was expected from Judge Hood today, more than a year after the initial conviction; however, the ruling has been delayed to June 28.

The question before the court is larger than just this case. Hood’s decision will offer a metric of public tolerance for the justice system’s inherent messiness. Despite a sexual affair between two courtroom officials, despite allegations of sleeping jurors, and despite a defense team claiming the discovery of new evidence, was the due process good enough to justify sending a person to prison for most of the rest of their life?

Stay tuned.

