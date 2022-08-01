A musical duo brings stories about nature conservation to life in Carmel.

Agata Popęda here, trying to place humanity within the big plan of nature. The two musicians who will play in the Carl Cherry Center for the Arts in Carmel this Wednesday, Aug. 3 (the show is nearly sold out) and Thursday, Aug. 4, claim it’s possible by listening to birds.

Bowerbird Collective, advertised by the Cherry Center as “Australia’s most adventurous musicians,” consists of Simone Slattery (violin, vocals) and Anthony Albrecht (cello). It’s hard to believe that a duo of musicians can create this whole forest of sounds.

“We are both classically trained musicians, who felt responsible to contribute to nature conservation,” Albrecht says. “We combined our passions [in 2017]…We were passionate about birds before, but now we are more than ever.”

The results of this passion are multimedia “conservation stories” and extensive touring with a focus on delivering educational opportunities to children and working with national and international conservation organizations.

The first nature-inspired production was Where Song Began, a 60-minute-long program they will be present in Carmel on Wednesday night. This “celebration of songbirds” includes music spanning 300 years, from Johann Heinrich Schmelzer and J.S. Bach to Arvo Pärt, enhanced by visual projections and an immersive soundscape.

Birds proved to be inspiring, and the duo suspects their future work will remain nature-related. Slattery says that they were asked to create a performance on the subject of migratory birds of North America inspired by a book by Kenn Kaufman called A Season on the Wind: Inside the World of Spring Migration (2019).

The Thursday performance, titled Life on Land’s Edge, will take the audience on a journey alongside migratory birds as they connect continents and cultures. The performance draws on art, science and music from across the ages. Albrecht and Slattery did all the multimedia and design themselves, Albrecht explains, and have a “touring space set” adjustable to most of the spaces where they perform.

Naturally, by now they know a thing or two about birds…Do they have favorites? Albrecht mentions the time they spent in the northernmost part of Australia last year where they encountered a palm cockatoo, the only bird that plays drums to attract a mate.

Slattery, meanwhile, prefers the Lyrebird —one that skillfully imitates hundreds of different species. A dual citizen of Australia and the U.S., she was born in San Francisco, so the group has performed in California before. She received a Ph.D. in music performance from the University of Adelaide and performs regularly with Australia’s finest ensembles.

“We performed in the Bay Area in early 2020,” Albrecht says, recalling raising funds after the massive bushfire in Australia. He never played in Carmel before but: “I love Carmel, especially the Carmel Highlands,” he says, adding he visited Carmel as a child during a family trip. Albrecht is an Australian graduate of The Juilliard School’s Historical Performance program and enjoys an international career.

“Australia and the U.S. share many environmental issues,” he says. “Management of the forests and management of fire are among them. Governments are communities that must get access to the best science to be informed how to care for forests, having its inhabitants in mind.”

Both concerts start at 7:30pm. Find tickets here.

This article was modified for clarity 7pm Monday, August 1.

Read full newsletter here.