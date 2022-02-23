A new book provides insight into the travels of Robinson Jeffers and his family.

Aga Popęda here with a bit of news about poet Robinson Jeffers (born 1887 in Allegheny, Pennsylvania; died 1962 in Carmel), who we in Monterey County like to think of as our own, and possibly a recommendation for an important addition to your home library.

There's a new book on the market that sheds light on the biography and inner life of the bard of the central California coast and his family. The Robinson Jeffers Tor House Foundation just announced the publication of the first volume of the Jeffers Family Travel Diaries, the family record of a seven-month journey to Ireland, Scotland and England in 1929.

During the visit, the family—Robinson, his wife Una and their twelve-year-old twin sons Donnan and Garth—kept a travel diary, spurred on by Una’s desire to faithfully chronicle their travels by car through villages, towns, cities and countrysides, each member giving his or her impressions, liberally enhanced by Una and Robinson’s deep interest and knowledge of the literature, art, architecture, folklore, and history of the places they visited. In addition, the diary gives an intimate portrait of the family’s interactions, each member’s personality and the mutual interests and love that bound them together as a family.

“Published now in its entirety in a handsome and meticulous edition, this first volume of the travel diaries is a collective portrait that is our richest single source of the family life of America’s most powerful modern poet,” wrote Jeffers scholar Robert Zaller about the volume.

It’s not the first time an account of Jeffers’ family travels’ has been published. In 1954, Ward Ritchie Press in Los Angeles released just 300 copies of Visits to Ireland: Travel Diaries of Una Jeffers. Compiled and with a foreword by Jeffers, it also recounts the Jeffers' family trip to Ireland in 1929 and consists of entries written by Una, Donnan, Garth and Robinson himself. This trip got Jeffers started working on poems that became his Descent to the Dead (1931) collection, consumed with the subject of mortality and supposedly inspired by this pilgrimage to the Old World. The edition was designed by Ritchie with wood-cut engravings by Paul Landacre and now it is a collectors' piece.

The new book is much more accessible. The 182-page publication includes photographs taken by Una and Robinson, drawings from the original diary, and the foreword he wrote to the original volume. The foreword is a beautiful example of Jeffers’ prose—and insight into his love and admiration for his wife.

Jeffers rarely left Tor House, his home on Carmel Point, except for travels initiated by Una. She loved Ireland and enticed her family to travel there again in 1937, in another months-long journey that also included Scotland and England. In 1948 Una and Robinson traveled alone, the trip cut short by Robinson’s near-fatal battle with pleurisy. And in 1956 Donnan, his wife Lee, their two young children, and Robinson returned to Ireland. The travel diaries of these trips will also be published by Tor House Press in subsequent volumes.

The volume’s editor is Deborah Whittlesey Sharp, who has been associated with the Robinson Jeffers Tor House Foundation for the past 18 years, serving as a tour docent and then as a trustee. Sharp received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in English literature from Mills College, and has taught, most recently, at Monterey Peninsula College.

The volume is available now through the Tor House, as well as at local bookstores Pilgrim’s Way and River House Books.

