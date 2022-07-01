A new state law requires bartender certification, in an effort to save lives on the road.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, trying to wrap my mind around the impacts of a new law governing the service of alcohol in California.

Assembly Bill 1221, passed in 2017, creates the Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) Training Program. Per this program, any alcohol server in the state of California is required to register with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, take a training course and pass a test focused on the impacts of alcohol in society and on the individual, state laws related to alcohol and intervention techniques to avoid the sale of drinks to underage or intoxicated patrons. The law defines an alcohol server as anyone who checks identifications, takes customer orders, pours or delivers alcoholic beverages at a bar, restaurant, tasting room, etc. that has a permit for on-premise alcohol sales. It goes into effect today, July 1.

This means that a clock has started ticking—alcohol servers have until Aug. 31 to get certified. The certification lasts three years, and anyone hired after today will have a period of 60 days to become certified.

It’s a massive undertaking. ABC estimates that 56,000 businesses statewide fall under this law. That means thousands of people rushing to ABC’s newly built RBS Portal—and that website, like many new technology projects, is already running into issues.

“The RBS portal is experiencing connectivity issues,” an ABC spokesperson told the Weekly in an emailed statement. “Some features, including the exam, may be unavailable…We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause.” The agency has a team of technical experts working on the problem, the spokesperson assures us, and they hope to be able to deal with demand as the deadline approaches.

The macro goal in all this is to reduce alcohol-involved car crashes across the state. And there’s data to suggest that training the people who serve alcohol can work. Oregon implemented an alcohol server training program in 1986, and by 1989 single-vehicle nighttime crashes had declined by 23 percent, according to a study by the Prevention Research Center and University of Minnesota.

“Our results provide clear support for server training when completed by most servers within a relatively short period of time,” the study’s authors wrote. Should these results be replicable, “they would represent one of the most successful interventions to date designed to reduce alcohol-involved crashes.”

California will soon find out.

