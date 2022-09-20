A new state program will bring money for the arts to Monterey County.

Aga Popęda here, pleased to announce that there will be more money for arts in Monterey County in the next couple of years, thanks to the efforts of The Arts Council for Monterey County and its sister agencies in five other Central Coast counties.

While we will not know until November how much of the generous $4.75 million will be granted to our county, the funds will be distributed according to the California Healthy Places Index, or HPI. Monterey County has many communities that score low on the index that accounts for the overall public health level of a community, such as poverty and access to housing and education. Theoretically, that should translate to money for the arts—and specifically to support the community's health, safety and resiliency through the arts.

“This is a pilot program,” says Jacquie Atchison, executive director of the Arts Council for Monterey County. “Santa Barbara County is administering the funds and we will not have the money until January.”

Atchinson is very proud of receiving the grant and bringing more money to the community and praises the state for its work in putting money into communities. Together, the Central Coast arts agencies applied for $5 million and received almost all they requested, she says.

“The program has a lot of components,” Atchinson adds, listing the four corners of targeted action: public health awareness messages to stop the spread of COVID-19, public awareness related to water and energy conservation (as well as climate change mitigation, emergency preparedness, relief and recovery), civic engagement, and social justice (with a community engagement element).

What does this mean in practice? Only time will tell, but Atchinson says she hopes many more artists and projects will find their work funded. All funds from this competitive grant must be distributed by Sept. 30, 2024.

The program is called California Creative Corps and was developed by the California Arts Council in partnership with the state’s legislature. The concept is modeled after the New Deal-era Works Progress Administration. Using a variety of art forms, including visual, performing and traditional arts, artists and projects that receive funding will advance positive community outcomes by creating locally-focused, contextually and culturally sensitive public messaging and work.

What might this look like in Monterey County? Atchinon says it’s way too early to be specific, but an example could be that Arts4MC would fund a local nonprofit that would then contract a local artist to create a piece of public art, such as a mural. If you’re a local artist, keep an eye out for more announcements from Arts4MC.

