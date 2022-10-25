A new study on blue whales reveals what we can learn about nature by listening carefully.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier, unabashed (ok, slightly abashed) eavesdropper here to write in defense of listening to our environment. Turns out, there are many interesting and valuable things to be learned by eavesdropping. In this case, the target of interest is not a fellow human, but a population of blue whales. And by careful listening, scientists are starting to understand the patterns and activities of these mysterious animals.

In a paper published in early October, Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute scientists (and collaborators) reveal that blue whales can track the wind in order to find coastal upwellings (areas where seasonal winds push surface water out to sea, allowing for cooler, krill-carrying water to rise up)—areas where food is plentiful. The whales then congregate in these plumes and enjoy a nice meal.

This is already interesting, but it doesn’t get into how scientists made the discovery—which is where the eavesdropping comes in. MBARI has had a hydrophone (underwater microphone) in the Bay since 2015. More recently, with the help of Paul Leary, a research engineer at the Naval Postgraduate School, they have added acoustic vector sensors, sensors that allow the measurement of acoustic velocity. Together, these technologies allow scientists to hear whale song and track which direction it is coming from.

In simpler terms: if a hydrophone allows you to hear that there are in fact whales in the ocean, an acoustic vector sensor gives you a pretty good idea of where the whale is. Here’s what the directional hydrophone looks like:

MBARI scientists John Ryan and William Oestreich eavesdropped on blue whales in the Monterey Bay for two years to confirm their hypothesis that if wind-blown coastal upwellings mean krill, and whales need krill to survive, then whales should be able to find these upwellings. “If we are going to support the recovery of an endangered species, we need to know how and where they live,” Ryan says. Tracking the location of the whales through their song also revealed that once these massive animals are done feeding they go offshore into areas where they are at risk due to active shipping lanes. “We want this science to go beyond interesting to helpful,” Ryan adds.

Since the paper was published, Leary has deployed two more acoustic vector sensors in the Bay, which will allow for even more precise tracking of whale location. Ryan and Oestreich are excited about what they’ll be able to learn as they continue listening. They also see sound as a way to help humans, scientists and not, connect with these ocean-dwellers. “It’s a world of sound—and just by tapping into it… we’re hearing their lives,” Ryan says.

