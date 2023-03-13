A peek inside the Oscars experience from Carmel Valley producer Conall Jones.

Were you watching the Oscars last night? Aga Popęda here, with film producer Conall Jones on the line. Early this afternoon, when the conversation below took place, Jones and his wife were driving back to their Carmel Valley home from the Academy Awards ceremony that took place last night in Los Angeles. His Oscar-nominated documentary short Stranger At The Gate didn’t win, proving that even a story of human kindness and human ability to change can’t compete with a story about a big-eared baby elephant. Nonetheless, Jones called in to tell the Weekly how it felt to attend the Oscars with Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist and the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, by his side. I told him we wanted to hear it all.
I wasn’t the only one. Jones says he received about 250 text messages last night. They kept piling up until his phone died. “It was an emotional rollercoaster, more than I expected,” Jones adds. He was accompanied by the film director Joshua Seftel and Yousafzai, who was the documentary’s co-producer.
“There was a warm camaraderie in the room,” he says. They were seated with other short documentary nominees and treated to as much champagne and cocktails as they pleased, but—fun fact!—no food was available, except for an emergency candy-plus-pretzel package under each seat. Another interesting thing about seats was that whenever a guest would get up, “seat fillers” (that is, young, attractive people) would be sent to hold their seats—for footage purposes, Jones guesses.
“There were a couple of minutes of excitement,” he says about the moments before the winner was announced. Jones says that their trio was taken closer to the stage, which made him think for a minute or two that Stranger At The Gate might win. When they announced that The Elephant Whisperers by director Kartiki Gonsalves won instead, he felt crushed and emotional. But after 15 minutes, he got back to enjoying the experience.
I had to ask about celebrities they met at the gala, and the Joneses said that for the most part, they left their celebrity neighbors alone. They spoke with Darren Aronofsky (the director of The Whale), and Conall’s wife, Jasmine, spoke to Yulia Navalny (the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny), who was in attendance with her children and who took to the stage after the documentary feature Navalny won an Oscar. Meanwhile, Jones got to hold an Oscar statuette courtesy of a tipsy Irish gentleman, part of the Avatar crew, who was offering. “It’s heavy,” he says. “Eight-and-a-half pounds.”
Jones says that this is not the end for his film, but just a beginning. He spoke about the many kind words he heard from people at the ceremony, who recognized the importance of Stranger At The Gate and the message it spreads—to read the Weekly’s story about the film, click here. To watch the movie itself (it’s 30 minutes long), click here.
At the end of the phone conversation Jones, still in a car, reads a message he received from one of the movie's supporters that probably feels just like getting an Oscar. “[The film] won a place in every school and library in America,” the message reads. It is a miracle that it takes “a story about someone else” to make the leap “from hateful thinking to compassionate mentality.”
That’s pretty much the best advertisement for and description of the short documentary that is a must-watch for all of us, big and small.
