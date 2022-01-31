A project that would build basements in what might be an indigenous cemetery gets struck down in court.

David Schmalz here, wondering what a 2,413-square-foot basement would even look like. And what I’d feel like hanging out in one if building it required excavating up to 14 feet deep in what could likely be an indigenous people’s cemetery.
I’m pondering these questions because of a recent Monterey County Superior Court ruling Judge Thomas Wills issued Jan. 25 to affirm the California Coastal Commission’s right to prohibit the building of basements for three single-family homes in contiguous and vacant parcels on Carmel Point, an archaeologically sensitive area close to Carmel Mission that indigenous people inhabited for millennia.
And these just aren’t any old basements, they’re huge—sizing up at 2,413, 1,687 and 1,366 square feet respectively, bigger than many local homes. The proposed sites of the basements, 26338 and 26346 Valley Avenue and 26307 Isabella Avenue, are also within a block of where indigenous bones were dug up during a construction project in 2019.
Despite concerns voiced by the public about the impact the project's proposed basements could have on archaeological resources, the County Planning Commission approved a permit for the project in December 2018 in a 5-3 vote. That decision was then appealed to the Board of Supervisors which, in April 2019, in a motion made by Supervisor Luis Alejo and seconded by Supervisor Chris Lopez, denied the appeal in a 3-2 vote. (Mary Adams and now-retired supervisor Jane Parker dissented.)
The Coastal Commission then agreed to hold a hearing on the project, and in July 2020, approved the project with a series of conditions that included prohibiting basements on the property, and deed-restricting the properties to meet those conditions.
The developers, which include Chris Adamski and Pietro Family Investments LP, sued the Coastal Commission over those two conditions. Their attorneys are from the Pacific Legal Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 1973 by staffers in then-governor Ronald Reagan’s office that, according to its website, is “dedicated to the principles of individual rights and limited government.” It is a donor-funded law firm, and all their work is pro bono.
Jeremy Talcott, PLF’s lead attorney on the case, says the opinion is frustrating because there’s no archaeological evidence yet uncovered by four surveys that shows any significant resources. He believes the county got it right, and that the Coastal Commission’s decision “overrides local authority” and is “pushing what seems to be an anti-development agenda.”
He has not spoken to his clients yet about whether they wish to appeal.
Last week’s ruling did note, however, with respect to the “ground penetrating radar” technology used in the final archaeological survey—after the previous three exploratory surveys (none of which went 14 feet deep) found nothing—that there is “significant evidence in the record indicating such technology is unreliable for detecting human remains.”
The decision also noted the Coastal Commission gave some perspective of the aggregate size of the excavation area: “The Commission observes the combined 5,466 square feet of basement space sought by petitioners would be close in size to two tennis courts and the 2,705 cubic yards of required excavation is the equivalent to approximately 300 heavy-duty commercial truckloads of materials.”
Essentially, the court said, the Coastal Commission had every right to deny the basements—Monterey County’s own land use plans for the area, including ones approved by the Coastal Commission, identify the area as archaeologically sensitive. Developers can still build the homes, just without the basements.
Louise Miranda Ramirez, chair of the Ohlone Costanoan Esselen Nation, is relieved by the ruling, but sounds disappointed it even came to this.
“If they were to allow basements to continue, there would be more disturbance [of the land], and that’s what we're trying to avoid,” she says. “Let them rest in peace. We are human. Our ancestors were as well. They think we’re just nothing, that our time here is over with…
“This is the problem with Monterey County,” Ramirez adds, “the fact that there’s money, and they don’t care.”
Read full newsletter here.
