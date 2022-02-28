A project to bring the Carmel Police station into the 21st century may or may not happen—again.

Pam Marino here, recalling that when I toured the Carmel Police station in May 2018 I was surprised at just how bad the condition was inside. I wrote a story about it, commenting that the production team for Season 2 of Big Little Lies would be filming there, but not indoors.

My take was that the station would make a better set for The Shining, in particular the dark downstairs hallway that leads to the emergency operations center, itself dubbed “the dungeon.”

As for the upstairs, it looked like a set from the TV show Adam-12, which aired in 1968, one year after the Carmel station was dedicated. The dispatch center on that floor was woefully behind the times, then-chief Paul Tomasi told me.

That was over three-and-a-half years ago. The station has not been renovated, partly due to some political football and partly due to the pandemic. It’s back on City Council’s agenda tomorrow evening.

When I spoke to Tomasi in 2018, he was asking for an updated dispatch center and a 966-square-foot addition for a climate-controlled evidence room, at an estimated total cost of $750,000. With input from the mayor at the time, Steve Dallas, the project ballooned to a 2,500-square-foot expansion costing closer to $2 million.

Just as in football, possession of the ball changed when Dallas lost his reelection bid in November 2018. A new council, led by Mayor Dave Potter, decided a few months later in 2019 to essentially delete Dallas’ expansion and use $882,000 allocated for the project to other priorities.

The Council was left looking at a $1.14 million project in 2019 and 2020, but two bids from construction companies received in June 2020 came back higher, with the low bid at $1.3 million. Councilmembers rejected both bids. By that time the Covid-19 pandemic was in full swing and the project was temporarily shelved.

The project snapped back into focus at a council meeting on Feb. 1, when Councilmember Jeff Baron complained that city staff had lagged in efforts to advance the project. (City Administrator Chip Rerig respectfully reminded Baron that there was this thing called a pandemic and the city lost a good chunk of staff due to layoffs and other reasons.)

The station is now back on the agenda tomorrow evening, March 1, at a potential cost of $2 million, mostly thanks to things like inflation and supply chain issues. City planners are estimating $1.8 million for construction and $200,000 for additional costs surrounding the project, including rehiring architects and relocating personnel during the renovation.

Tomorrow, council will have to weigh bringing the police station into the 21st century against other budget priorities and decide if they want to move forward with the project now, or push it back once again.

The meeting starts at 4:30pm—in hybrid format for the first time since the pandemic began. The public may attend in person at City Hall on Monte Verde Street between Ocean and 7th, with proof of vaccination and masks, on a first-come, first-served basis. Or watch the meeting on Zoom.

