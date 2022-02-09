A proposed farmworker housing project appeared on a fast-track for approval, but Pajaro residents—and the Monterey County Planning Commission—said: not so fast.

David Schmalz here, thinking about equity, and the public’s right to know what is going on in their neighborhood.

That right is why we have laws requiring public agencies to publish notice of meetings in advance, which allows the public to weigh in with comments about anything on an agenda.

It’s on my mind because of a proposed farmworker housing project in Pajaro, on 3.41 acres at the end of sleepy Susan Street, that would potentially house up to 480 workers, a massive number in a community of 3,070 people (according to 2010 census numbers, which is what the county staff cites in planning documents). According to those same documents, another farmworker housing project in the pipeline, proposed on an adjacent property also along the banks of the Pajaro River, would raise that total number to 755 new residents, a population increase of about 25 percent in the unincorporated community. I wrote a news story about that proposal for this week’s issue, which will be on newsstands tomorrow, and the Monterey County Planning Commission considered the project in a meeting this morning.

There are many nuances to the story, one of which is that the aforementioned documents were what is called a negative mitigated declaration, an environmental planning document that essentially declares a project won’t have to undergo a full-blown environmental impact report. Important to this story is that the county released that document Dec. 23, right before Christmas (when not a lot of people are paying attention) and it was only circulated in English.

Christine Shaw, a lifelong resident of Susan Street, says many of the residents in her community speak limited English, and some only speak Spanish. After catching wind of the project, she immediately began digging for more information and speaking to her neighbors about the massive proposals that would completely transform their neighborhood.

Based on these conversations, and because she says many in her neighborhood can’t participate in morning meetings because of their jobs, Shaw requested on Friday, Feb. 4 that the Planning Commission continue the decision to a later date.

This morning, the planning commissioners said they didn’t feel it was appropriate to consider this project without knowing the neighborhood was properly informed of its impacts, and unanimously voted to continue the meeting to a later, unspecified date.

Coloring the entire affair was an excoriating letter former District 2 county supervisor Judy Pennycook sent to the commissioners right before the meeting. Pennycook highlighted that one of the principals of project developer Rio Vista Group LLC is Josh Stratton, who is also chief of staff for incumbent District 2 Supervisor John Phillips. (For that reason, Phillips told me Monday that he plans to recuse from voting on the project should a Planning Commission decision be appealed to the Board of Supervisors.)

Pennycook’s letter highlighted the unusual nature of the circumstances, and the appearance of impropriety they present, and noted “it is nearly impossible to ascertain” Stratton was involved from the application itself. Pennycook suggested the project application be resubmitted in 2023, after a newly elected supervisor replaces Phillips, who is not seeking reelection.

Pennycook’s letter also called into question the flooding mitigations of the proposed project—which only required it be elevated one foot above ground—and recalled in detail her experience surveying the neighborhood when it flooded in 1995, when she was a supervisor. “I can’t forget looking at neighborhoods and farms as if they were an ocean with only small islands of rooftops showing,” she wrote.

Commissioner Martha Diehl also weighed in on the flooding risk to the property. The commissioners also expressed concern that the project’s traffic report was not included in the meeting materials, nor were minutes from the Feb. 2 meeting of the North County Land Use Advisory Committee, which recommended against approving the project as proposed.

During public comment this morning, Shaw, referring to the fact that many people in her community were unable to attend the meeting, said: “I don’t think the onus should be on me to represent everybody.”

The commissioners, unanimously, agreed.

Whether the Planning Commission approves or denies the project, it’s fair to assume the decision will be appealed to the Board of Supervisors. And County Counsel Les Girard tells me the hearing would be “de novo,” meaning the board would have to affirmatively approve the project. If Phillips does keep to his word and recuses from voting—he says he’s not legally required to—that means at least three of the four remaining supervisors will have to vote to approve it.

Given the vehement opposition the project faces in the Pajaro community, three votes might be tough to come by.

Read full newsletter here.