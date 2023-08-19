Pam Marino here, still reeling over the news from Marion, Kansas, where police and sheriff’s deputies raided the offices of the Marion County Record on Aug. 11, seizing cell phones, computers and a server. The raid sent shockwaves through the world of journalism—it should shock anyone outside of journalism too.

As Editor Sara Rubin writes in the Local Spin column this week, the raid—which was based on questionable reasons—has implications beyond just news outlets. She cites a letter from the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press and 36 news outlets calling for an independent investigation.

“Newsroom searches and seizures are among the most intrusive actions law enforcement can take with respect to the free press, and the most potentially suppressive of free speech by the press and the public,” the letter reads.

Rubin concludes: “The chill in Kansas could be felt around the country, or we can all use our First Amendment rights and speak up.”

I encourage you to read the column to learn more about the details surrounding the raid, including what led up to it and the aftermath.

Law enforcement didn’t just raid the newspaper’s offices, they also raided the home of co-owners Joan Meyer and her son Eric. One of the most heartbreaking details is that a day after the raid, 98-year-old Joan Meyer died the next day, presumably due to the stress over the raid.

In a bit of good news, the search warrant was pulled five days after the raid, after a massive outcry. The newspaper plans on filing a federal lawsuit and people around the country are offering their support to the Record, including financial support. (The Freedom of the Press Foundation offers several suggestions of how to help.)

One angle to the story was particularly poignant. The Wichita Eagle reported that after the raid, Joan Meyer couldn’t sleep. In the hours before she died she asked her son repeatedly: “Where are all the good people who are supposed to stop this from happening?”

Each of us that believes in a free press are those people. We must use our First Amendment rights to speak up.