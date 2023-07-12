David Schmalz here. On the rare occasions I’ve had in my life to name something, it’s usually involved a process of careful consideration—names can stick, so best get it right on the first pass. (My nickname at the Weekly, Schmoops, was given to me by a close friend and former colleague more than a decade ago, and is among the names that have stuck.)

As a student of history I’m always curious about how a place got its name, which is why last year I bought a copy of Monterey County Place Names by Donald Thomas Clark, the founding librarian at UC Santa Cruz. It’s a treasure trove of trivia, exhaustively researched, that makes the local world more interesting.

And often, when researching the origin of a place name in America, one finds it is named after a dead white man who used to own the land of the place.

Such is the case for Carr Lake, a now-drained 480-acre tract of ag land smack in the center of Salinas, which is named after one of the city’s founders, Jesse D. Carr, a landowner and businessman who facilitated much of the draining of the city’s wetlands. Born in Tennessee in 1814, Carr was reportedly a staunch conservative Democrat, and if you know your history, you know what that means.

But occasionally, those alive now get the opportunity to name a place. Such is the case tomorrow evening when nonprofit Big Sur Land Trust hosts a meeting at 6pm in Salinas (at 618 Sherwood Drive) all about what to name the 73-acre parcel in Carr Lake that the nonprofit purchased in 2017, which they are in the process of converting into a public park and reclaimed wetland braided with trails.

The timeline of the project will be discussed—about $3 million is still needed to complete the park—as will its future name, and ideas from the public are welcome.

The naming of the park, in my view, is its own kind of reclamation—a chance for the community to name a park that, ultimately, they will have to be the stewards of. The Big Sur Land Trust does first-rate work, so I have little doubt the park will be great. I can’t wait to see what that name is, and I hope it sings. I know the park itself will—birds are going to love it.