A reporter recalls fond memories of Thanksgivings past.

Pam Marino here, fondly remembering the many Thanksgivings of years past spent with family in Carmel Meadows. My grandparents, Paul and Eleanor Hamilton, built a home there in 1961 after my grandfather retired from the U.S. Army. The house became the gathering place every Thanksgiving for over 20 years, even after my grandmother stopped cooking and instead made reservations at different locations around the Monterey Peninsula.

My grandparents’ house had a big living room and dining area in the center of the home. My grandmother lined the wood floors with dark red Persian rugs, including one large rug under the oak dining table that on holidays magically extended with multiple leaves from a compact table for two to a lengthy expanse, depending on how many people were coming to dinner.

Next to the table was a wall of windows with a sliding glass door that led out to a wooden deck on stilts, overlooking an oak forest and the Odello artichoke fields and Carmel River in the valley below. Every year my grandfather would pop open a bottle of Champagne standing on the deck, with the grandkids eagerly waiting below to immediately scurry to find the cork. The lucky child who found it and brought it back to him would get a quarter.

My grandmother always set a beautiful table, with silverware and fine china, lit candles in silver candlesticks, along with flowers or boughs of greenery from outside. An accomplished home cook, she filled the table with wonderful dishes she prepared for us.

There was always a big turkey, of course, and stuffing and gravy. I remember she served yams, and I remember the avocado and grapefruit salad. As pretty as the pink and pale green layers were to look at, I avoided it because there was something about the taste and texture of avocados I didn’t like. (I now adore avocados and love this salad.) I can’t leave out the pillowy dinner rolls and lots and lots of butter, or the cranberry sauce.

One unusual dish at every Thanksgiving meal was the pickled peaches. (As a very young child I dubbed them “puckled peaches.”) I’m assuming my grandmother adopted these sweet, spiced and slightly vinegary peaches from her time living in the South on Army bases. Back in the 1960’s and even up to the ‘90s you could buy a jar in supermarkets here in California, but no more. Last Sunday I prepared for this year’s meal by pickling my own peaches using this easy recipe.

My mom made the pies every year, two pumpkin pies using canned Libby pumpkin puree. Each piece of pie was adorned with a large helping of whipped cream out of a can.

Later, after my grandparents passed away, my mom took over the role of host at her home in the Bay Area. She was as good a cook or better than my grandmother, and always created a delicious Thanksgiving meal. Mom dropped the pickled peaches and grapefruit and avocado salad, making the meal her own by adding a corn souffle dish that became a family favorite. She kept right on making two pumpkin pies until a couple of years ago. Now I make the pies and, truth be told, I like the whipped cream more than the pumpkin, so I added a pecan pie into the rotation.

My mom passed away at the age of 87 earlier this year, so we’re doing Thanksgiving in a new way at my brother’s home in San Jose. My pies and peaches are ready to go, part of how I honor the memories of my mom and my grandmother.

I’m curious to learn what others’ Thanksgiving traditions are. What foods must you have on your table that make the day meaningful?

