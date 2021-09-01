Agata Popęda here, testing out the local scooter culture and enjoying the ride.
Monterey has a tendency to put itself right on the first pages of history. In this case I’m referring not to the city’s title as the first California capital, but to the fact it has become, since June 2021, the official headquarters of the Scooters of Anarchy scooter club.
As Club President Daniel Dreifuss (who happens to work as the staff photographer for the Weekly) noticed after he moved here with his beautiful Rosso Red Vespa 300 (touring edition), there are plenty of scooter enthusiasts in this scenic area that offers curvy coastal roads and exciting turns, as if created for scooter lovers.
One of the local traditions is the annual meet up of the South Bay Scooter Posse and San Luis Obispo Posse. Canceled in 2020, the two groups managed to hold their “Meet in the Middle” ride in majestic Big Sur on Saturday, Aug. 27. Naturally, Scooters of Anarchy decided to join the ride and took me along too.
The event gathered various models of Vespa, Honda Helix, BMW 300 and Suzuki Burgman, among others. While dominated by male riders, the “Meet in the Middle” event attracted at least one female rider on a yellow Honda Helix. Many age groups and ethnicities were represented. The event culminated with lunch at the Big Sur Taphouse in the company of fellow bicycle brothers.
“The weather was decent, with sunshine at the meeting point,” says Dreifuss. “The event was successful and fun with a good turnout and a fun reunion since last year was canceled due to Covid.”
During this Saturday adventure, I learned two things about scooters. The first is that they make the Big Sur experience even more breathtaking, offering a chance to take a really good look at the ocean abyss off Bixby Bridge. The second piece of wisdom is the following: Sometimes, gate sensors don’t recognize scooters as vehicles and will not let them through. This lesson might be particularly painful at one of those lonely Big Sur gates on a distant hill, far away from houses and people, where the forest quiets down and the afternoon drags, minute by minute, in a sweet balsamic silence.
Sometimes even a president must give up, get down off the scooter, and sit on the ground among the ferns. Sometimes there is nothing else there to do but stare at the horizon and wait for a vehicle to come. And pray that it is a car, not a scooter.
