Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the research projects dozens of students from CSU Monterey Bay completed over the summer. On Friday, Aug. 11, I was one of the judges at CSUMB’s Summer Research Symposium, where over 80 students from different disciplines presented on weeks of work in a nutshell.
The Tanimura & Antle Family Memorial Library at CSUMB was bustling with students perusing large posters outlining research conclusions. Each participating student was paired with a professional during the summer. The professionals represented different organizations, such as the United States Department of Agriculture and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. And on Friday they presented the results of their investigations.
Thirteen judges were invited to evaluate the presentations. We were a mix of subject matter experts and those of us who live lives outside of the scientific world, but are no less impacted by it. I evaluated about a dozen of the summer research projects covering topics in marine biology, animal migration, pesticide removal and more.
The project that stood out to me was about rockfish hypoxia, or low oxygen. Matthias Milton, a marine science major, analyzed the protein HIF-1alpha in adult gopher rockfish. While his project was technical, the presentation felt like a conversation—and it was straightforward, rather easy to understand the process of selecting specimens to changing oxygen conditions and the analysis of the resulting data.
Denisse Emeterio, a molecular and cell biology major, focused on degrading pesticides and reducing contamination using bacteria. Only 10 students received the Outstanding Research Poster Award. Milton and Emeterio were two of them.
The goal of this symposium is to make students comfortable explaining their research work to different audiences and help them grow and gain confidence in their field of study. I often write about topics I’m not familiar with. That’s where the experts come in handy—especially those who can break down a complex subject in a way that I and others can understand it.
Talking to students on Friday felt similar to what I experienced pursuing stories on agriculture or education or other topics where insider knowledge is helpful. I saw a lot of potential in the work students presented on Friday, in many cases at a level beyond their years.
