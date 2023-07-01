Kyarra Harris here, thinking about small businesses. It’s a tough space to work in, though we know many people are in it for the passion of the job. Here in Seaside, the city is abundant with small businesses, some that have been here for decades.

On Broadway Avenue, appliance equipment distributor Mack Stove Co. has closed its doors after 40 years in its brick-and-mortar Seaside location. For a news story in this week’s issue of the Weekly, my colleague Rey Mashayekhi wrote about the family-owned business that started back in the 1970s when the Spalletta family purchased Mack Stove Co. from the Mack family. As the years went on, the family opened locations in Monterey and Salinas as well, offering appliance parts and components to the community.

The pandemic changed the way many businesses functioned, and retail is no exception. The Spalletta family found themselves in that situation, plus an added layer of difficulty due to family health challenges. They decided to move their products online and will function under a new brand in the future.

It’s a bittersweet ending for the decades-old building, which is now on the market, listed for $1.275 million.

I’m fascinated by what it takes to support small businesses, particularly in Monterey County given how many there are. This brief story is about a singular closure, but also sheds light on other pressures facing small, independent businesses in general, and brick-and-mortar retailers in a time of immense change.