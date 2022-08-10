A sister city relationship with Oaxaca de Juárez would be a great thing for Seaside.

David Schmalz here, thinking about sister cities. Until recently, I never bought into the concept—it just felt like an excuse for government officials to travel abroad with red carpet treatment—but in the past few weeks, I’ve come around to think that, under the right circumstances, it does indeed have the potential to create synergy.

This is after, in late July, Seaside City Councilmember Alexis García-Arrazola and Assistant City Manager Ashley Collick traveled to Oaxaca de Juárez (the capital city of Oaxaca state) to work on developing a sister city relationship.

The idea for the trip, and hopeful partnership, was put forward by García-Arrazola, who, like many Seaside residents, has Oaxacan roots. Throughout Seaside, one can find Oaxacan stores and restaurants. (La Tortuga is among them, and is a longtime local treasure—everything on the menu is good, but try a torta if you haven’t yet.)

Last August, Seaside hosted its first-ever “Oaxaca by the Sea” festival at Laguna Grande Park just across from City Hall, and the hope, Collick says, is for the partnership to be solidified in a memorandum of understanding by either the mayor of Oaxaca, or some other city official given the authority to put pen to paper on it at the second annual Oaxaca by the Sea event coming this Sept. 18.

“There’s a real connection,” Collick says of the two cities. “I definitely think it is very unique in that way.”

One of the things Collick and García-Arrazola focused on—when they weren’t meeting with delegates from across the state or country—was soaking up the local culture, and thinking about ways to bring at least some of that festivity back to Seaside.

Such things are abstract, and perhaps hard to replicate, but I do think the only way to even attempt to do so is to go and taste the real thing. With that in mind, I do believe the trip to Oaxaca to try to foster this relationship was a worthy one—the residents of Seaside, the most populous city on the Monterey Peninsula, are 45-percent Latino, according to the 2020 Census.

And for the most part, they do not engage in city government—they’ve largely remained a silent majority in the years I’ve been paying attention to Seaside City Council and other government meetings.

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

I would love that to change.

García-Arrazola, who spearheaded this idea, has a deeply personal investment in it. He says that “for far too long I was ashamed of who I was and where I came from. I want the next generation to become the best version of themselves.”

Oaxaca is one of the world’s great cities. If Seaside can partner with it and cross-pollinate, that could be a beautiful thing. I hope they pull it off.

-David Schmalz, staff writer, david@mcweekly.com

To see a video recap of García-Arrazola and Collick’s visit to Oaxaca, check out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBlB9ocQ0nA&t=4s.

Read full newsletter here.