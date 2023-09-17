A sobering examination of the human toll inside Monterey County Jail.

Rey Mashayekhi here, asking: What should a society expect from its jails and prisons? No matter why people may be incarcerated, surely they at least have a right to basic health care while in the state’s custody. Especially considering how, in the case of Monterey County Jail and other county jails like it, oftentimes the people detained have yet to be convicted of any crime.

Yet basic medical, mental and dental health care has long been lacking at our own county jail in Salinas, and not even a 2015 federal class-action settlement on behalf of Monterey County Jail inmates, meant to improve such conditions, has made much of a difference. Twenty-six people have died since that settlement, giving it an annual death rate more than twice the national average for local jails over that period. Five inmates have died this year alone, while numerous others have had non-fatal health needs unmet, resulting in illnesses, injuries and suffering.

That’s what we’ve learned from last month’s release of thousands of pages of previously sealed court documents related to the jail settlement, which form the backbone of this week’s cover story. The documents include more than 30 reports from court-appointed neutral monitors tasked with inspecting the facility to evaluate its compliance with the settlement. The reports reveal an institution that has failed to make any meaningful progress across virtually all of its health care metrics in the six years since the monitors began their visits—a stasis evident in the mounting death toll within its walls.

In my reporting, I spoke with people like Eric Sand, whose son David died at the jail in November 2022. David Sand had a documented history of schizophrenia that was overlooked by the jail’s health care staff during his time at the facility; he received not as much as an initial health exam upon entering the jail, let alone a psychiatric evaluation or treatment, the monitors found. The circumstances around his death—he died of acute water intoxication from excessive and compulsive hydration, and had been writing on the walls of his cell in his own blood, according to postmortem reports—haunt and infuriate his father. “I can’t begin to explain how appallingly I feel about the way the County treated my son,” Eric Sand told me.

David Sand’s story is just one of many detailed in the monitors’ reports, which highlight continued deficiencies in protocols and staffing by the jail’s health care contractor, Wellpath. The company, which is the largest for-profit prison health care provider in the U.S., was formed through a 2018 merger between Nashville-based Correct Care Solutions and California Forensic Medical Group; the latter was founded in the mid-1980s by Monterey physician Taylor Fithian, and has managed the jail’s health care since then.

Today, Wellpath’s annual revenues are estimated at around $2 billion, and it serves roughly 300,000 people at some 500 correctional facilities in 37 states across the country (including at more than half of California’s county jails). Yet the company has reportedly faced thousands of lawsuits in recent years, as well as mounting criticism over its work everywhere from California to Louisiana to Massachusetts. Still, state and local governments continue to outsource prison health care to the company—including our own Board of Supervisors, which last year renewed Wellpaht’s contract at Monterey County Jail through 2025, at a total cost of more than $44 million.

Attorneys representing the inmates are now seeking a court order finding Wellpath in violation of the 2015 settlement, which could potentially result in millions of dollars in penalties. But as public officials I spoke with noted, it’s unlikely that lawsuits or even journalistic exposés alone can change this status quo. Real change would require the taxpaying citizens who fund institutions like Monterey County Jail to take a stand, and make clear to public officials that this state of affairs is unacceptable.