A special holiday section of the paper turns out to be a great way to learn more about local nonprofits.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here feeling ready to get in the holiday spirit with my first explicitly holiday-themed event tonight: Christmas in the Adobes.
This time of the year is characterized by all kinds of traditions dealing with our seasonal turn through darkness and back toward the light. It’s also characterized by giving—giving gifts and giving back. We at the Weekly mark both of these traditions in the paper, celebrating the former with our multi-week local shopping guide (see the most recent example here) and the latter with another special section, the Monterey County Gives! story spotlight. This coincides, of course, with the Monterey County Gives! campaign, a project undertaken each year by the Weekly in partnership with the Community Foundation for Monterey County and the Monterey Peninsula Foundation.
This story section, written by a different Weekly reporter each week, highlights one participating nonprofit, offering a little more background information on what the organization does and what they hope to accomplish with money raised during the Gives! campaign. It’s a formula, yes. But in my experience it also always ends up being an interesting, valuable story—these nonprofits are doing amazing work.
This week’s MC Gives story, by staff writer Pam Marino, is about Habitat for Humanity and project that aims to increase housing stock, and keep seniors in their long-time homes, by building accessory dwelling units.
When you read this story (or any of the MC Gives stories that appear in the paper through Dec. 29), I hope you’ll learn something new about the organizations working to make life in Monterey County better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.