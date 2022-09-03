Sometimes stories about local government decisions related to land use can feel inaccessible and wonky. The process—democratic as it is, inviting public input at various stages along the way—can be unwieldy.

But sometimes, the process itself (and news stories about it) are accessible and relatable. This is Sara Rubin, writing today about one of my highlights from this week’s paper: Pam Marino’s news story about a skatepark proposed in Pacific Grove. At its core, the story is about that government process that a project like this moves through. Residents suggested a concept, and then city staff studied the issue. In this case, they made suggestions to the Pacific Grove Recreation Board, an advisory body of appointed officials who reviewed the staff suggestions and cast a vote with their recommendation. That public meeting, like all others, invited voices for and against the project, which will require grading and building and to some extent, removing trees.

That’s all standard-issue local government fare. Marino’s story covers those essentials—and then a lot more than that. It focuses on one local resident, Alex White, and her dream to make Pacific Grove…well, different. As a former pro skater, her vision for a skatepark is articulated beautifully. It’s about a place to be inclusive and to create community for all ages. (The public process includes voices of all ages too, something that makes this one unusual. As White told Marino: “The kids are our secret weapon.”)

I love seeing young people in our community succeed at getting projects they dream about. Even more than that, I love seeing young people participate in the local government process. It’s designed to be democratic, but all too often, just a few people engage.

This is a story about a skatepark, but it’s also a story about a few people learning how to take a dream from idea to reality. They’re not quite there, but White and two allies (plus all those kids) have come far in the year they’ve been working on this. I wish them the best in making Pacific Grove more fun.

