A story about sneakers that’s also a tale of entrepreneurial spirit.

Sara Rubin here, lacing up my shoes. I’m feeling extra fond of sneakers (disclosure: Mine are boring, solid-colored, practical sneakers that nobody would select based upon style) after reading a feature story in this week’s edition of the Weekly about a group of cousins making a successful business out of selling collectible sneakers.

The story is partly about the sneakers, but it’s more about the entrepreneurial spirit of the four business owners. And that’s what attracted staff writer Celia Jiménez to this story. “I liked the fact there was someone who pushed himself to do something else, with his time and a little bit of money,” she says.

As founder Kevin Ramos told Jiménez, he got into selling skateboarding apparel thanks to his first Covid-era stimulus check, a bold move especially given the uncertainty of the economy at that time, back in May 2020. “I was like, ‘I might as well take a risk at it, take a chance,’” he said. “I did, and it flourished from there.”

The result of that risk is The Covenant, a thriving 2,000-square-foot brick-and-mortar store in Seaside, with collectible sneakers like Jordan Retros, YeezySide and Nike Dunk Unions on offer. There is also a selection of apparel.

Part of what appeals to me about this story arc is that it’s not just an up-by-their-bootstraps tale of “making it.” The kernel that fed their success was a government check—perhaps a reminder, even to the most entrepreneurial and risk-tolerant among us, that government aid can in fact drive innovation.

Neither Jiménez nor I know much about sneakers. But there is inspiration in a tale like this, transforming an idea into a passion into a business. “It shows you don’t need a lot of money or a lot of expert knowledge to start something,” Jiménez says. “You just need the drive.”

Ramos and his three business partners clearly have the drive. I will be rooting for them and hoping for continued success.

