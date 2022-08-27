A story of Eastern European geopolitics plays out close to home.

Christopher Neely here, inspired by a report in this week’s edition from my esteemed colleague, Agata Popęda, about a local couple actually doing something to fight that feeling of helplessness that spread amongst many of us upon Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As Popęda tells it, Seaside husband and wife Dmitry Kisselev and Marina Kisseleva are sponsoring nine Ukrainian refugees who fled their war-torn home country in search of sanctuary. The nine refugees are arriving among 100,000 the U.S. is welcoming through the Biden Administration’s Uniting for Ukraine program, and will stay in a home Kisselev and Kisseleva are renting in Marina.

All nine refugees are expected to arrive by September, and Popęda tells me the first two arrived in Monterey County on Thursday, Aug. 25.

“This is a story of someone actually helping out Ukrainians,” says Popęda, who grew up, and spent much of her life, in Poland. The institutional knowledge she has of Eastern European geopolitics immediately drew her to this story. “Dmitry is Russian. His action is critical of his own former government.”

Despite Kisselev and Kisseleva’s generosity, there is a limit—a bureaucratic limit—to the level of aid they can provide. For more on that, you will have to read Popęda’s story.

