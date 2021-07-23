Pam Marino here, after unearthing a little piece of history. Once upon a time the Weekly carried something that is now a quaint part of newspapers’ past, made irrelevant by the internet: personal ads. I discovered that part of our paper’s history while digging around what we refer to as “the archives,” hard-bound copies of the Weekly that date all the way back to our founding in 1988.
Newspaper personal ads go all the way back to the 1690s. The Weekly started carrying them in 1990, at the same time we launched our classifieds section. Like other alternative newspapers across the country, personal ads were a steady source of revenue. Placing an ad was free but it cost money to respond to them; in 2001 it cost $1.99 per minute to leave a phone message to your possible future date or mate.
The ads were (and are) enormously creative and entertaining. Years before Twitter was a thing with its 140-character limit, local singles used around 30 words or less to create funny, provocative and informative missives. It was common for readers back then to flip to the back of the paper first for the entertainment value, and I can see why. Here are some examples from 20 years ago:
“LIFE’S TOO SHORT! Me too. 5’ atomic hummingbird seeks partner for flights to tropics, hikes, restaurants, movies, music, family/friends, evenings by the fire,” reads one by a woman seeking a man. Wouldn’t any of us like to meet an “atomic hummingbird?” If only to see if the picture she painted matched her actual personality.
“POET SEEKS TWIN-FLAME; Active SWM, 27, 5’10”, 145lbs, seeks SF who believes in herself and love. Enjoyment of hiking, history, snuggling and dancing a plus!” from a man seeking a woman. A truly poetic way to describe how this man was looking for the other half of his soul, with some hiking and dancing thrown in. And, of course, the snuggling.
This one borrowed from police parlance: “APB FOR INTELLIGENT WOMEN; Attractive, intelligent, compassionate, sensitive woman, 34, loves laughter, good conversation. Seeking same for friendship, maybe more.”
One man sought his queen: “BUZZZZZZ! BEE-KEEPER; SWM , 47, likes nature, biking, music, hiking. Seeking SWF with similar interests, to be my queen bee, for friendship, possible LTR.”
Ads placed by men seeking men were generally more to the point, although one combined a love of walks on the beach and shopping at the mall with a love of football, under the headline “DREAM COME TRUE.”
Maybe the most fun ads were those that came under the heading “I Saw You,” a version of missed connections. These read like mini-stories that leave the reader wondering what happened or conjuring possible happy endings. The places where people spied each other briefly read like a map of Monterey County where a chance conversation or just a glimpse piqued an interest in something more.
“FANTASY LADY; I saw you at Marina Pet Shop on 5/26, wearing a jean jacket, motorcycle T-shirt, driving a gray Camaro with a brown cocker spaniel.”
“STUNNING REDHEAD; Passionfish, Saturday, 9/1, you and 2 other ladies celebrating a birthday…” wrote a man hoping to meet her one day.
“Chance meeting at Costco October 25 around 11am…Let’s compare receipts,” someone wrote in 2007.
I felt for the one guy who wrote about how he met his dream lady at Hometown Buffet in Salinas. The two went to Marina State Beach afterward to talk, and then parted. “I lost your phone number!” he laments.
The Weekly stopped running personal ads sometime in 2012, which is pretty amazing considering that’s a full 17 years after Craigslist and Match.com began siphoning away the personals business from print.
Did the ads work? There are tales in our office of at least a couple of women who came to the building to purchase ads (for other things, not personals) who mentioned they’d met their husbands through a personal ad in the Weekly years before.
I’m curious if any of you longtime readers ever placed or responded to a Weekly personal ad and found love. If you did, I’d like to hear your story.
