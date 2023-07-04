Dave Faries here, with a brief memory from the bicentennial year of 1976.

July Fourth was the conclusion of the annual baseball tournament and the semifinal round began that morning. Local radio chattered from the ballpark’s loudspeakers as we warmed up before our game. When the reporter turned to the weather, it struck me as somehow significant that the temperature had reached 76 degrees.

But there was another Fourth when the magnitude of coincidence was on a far greater scale. On July 4, 1826, the country celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The mayor of what was then called The City of Washington duly invited John Adams and Thomas Jefferson to join the commemoration.

Responding from his home in Virginia on June 24, Jefferson called the request “most flattering” and regretted that he was not able to attend. “It adds sensibly to the suffering of sickness to be deprived by it of a personal participation in the rejoicings of that day,” he wrote.

Adams was also in no condition to travel from Massachusetts. Two days before, he had dispatched a letter to Washington, noting, “I feel very grateful for this mark of distinguished and respectful attention…which the present state of my health forbids me to indulge.”

In the days following the anniversary, word began to reach newspapers that the two founding fathers most instrumental in crafting the document had succumbed to old age. Jefferson died around 1pm. Adams followed a couple hours later. On July 4, 1826—50 years after the Continental Congress had approved the Declaration of Independence.

The editor of The Wilmingtonian and Delaware Advertiser was just finishing a tribute to Jefferson for the paper’s July 13 edition when news of Adams’ death arrived. He was moved to tell readers: “Thus has the National Jubilee…been consecrated by the last breath of the two men who took the most active part in the signal event which has given to that day all its value in the estimation of mankind. A more signal and impressive combination of circumstances is not to be found in the annals of any nation than this; and it requires no stretch of credulity to regard it as special dispensation of Providence.”

Many others also saw the hand of a greater power at work. Speaking in honor of Adams and Jefferson at Faneuil Hall in Boston on Aug. 2, Daniel Webster told the assembled crowd, “It cannot but seem striking, and extraordinary, that these two should live to see the 50th year from the date of that act…and that then, on the day which had first linked forever their own fame with their country’s glory, the heavens should open to receive them both at once.”

He considered it evidence that the United States “are objects of His care.”

In the deaths of Adams and Jefferson on July 4, Americans—those not held in bondage—saw divine confirmation of the nation’s unity and course. This was the Era of Good Feelings, a decade defined by collective optimism and general prosperity. The president for two terms in that span was James Monroe, who would also die on July 4, in 1831.

But that was also unraveling as the nation began to reckon with slavery. Phrases like “all men are created equal” were bound by unspoken but understood limitations by some. There were disputes within the Continental Congress over rights, slavery—even the wisdom of breaking from British rule. The Declaration of Independence and the reverence following the deaths of Adams and Jefferson show a people that could be stitched together by some ideas and frayed by others. During their lives, the two men had been close collaborators then bitter rivals and then fond friends once more. It was reported by many papers at the time that Adams’ last words had been “Jefferson still lives.”

Jefferson recognized these faults. After all, he desired that slavery would come to an end, but he owned slaves. Writing to John Holmes, a member of Congress from Massachusetts, following passage of the 1820 Missouri Compromise defining the extension of slave and free states across the continent, Jefferson warned that “this momentous question, like a fire bell in the night, awakened and filled me with terror. I considered it at once as the knell of the Union.”

As in 1826—and in 1976—we remain in 2023 a nation that celebrates the spirit of 1776, the will and ideals of the founding fathers. We also remain a nation with fault lines—and we can be equally adept at dismissing them from our reality, even as the fraying threads become evident.

But somehow, the young nation made it through war and other growing pains to 1826. And to 1976. And to today.