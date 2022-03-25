A vineyard celebrates its 50th, a good run for wine in Monterey County.

Dave Faries here, staring at a computer screen in a wistful mood. As I write this, Scheid Vineyards is hosting a party to celebrate 50 years producing winegrapes in Monterey County.

The clock plays against us more often than not. With a long list of tasks and deadlines, a journey to their facility and vineyards in Gonzales was an impossibility. The winery’s longevity, however, does bring to mind the fits and starts, and finally the rapid expansion of the county’s wine industry.

The folks at Scheid were shrewd, lucky or—well, pretty much shrewd. A Harvard graduate, Al Scheid founded his vineyard as a tax shelter in 1972. Offsetting losses would be rather easy, as it takes four years or so for newly planted vines to yield grapes of reasonable quality. So with a group of investors he started Monterey Farming Corporation.

The Scheid family admits that none of this is very sexy, as far as an origin story goes. When ready, the grapes were sold to winemakers elsewhere. The Scheid label would come later. But let’s pause and remember where America was in terms of its appreciation of wine in the first two decades of the company’s operations.

I can drop some popular names: Blue Nun, Cold Duck, Lancers. Riunite on ice? That’s nice. Ernest and Julio Gallo were probably the most recognizable figures on the American wine scene—until 1975, when Sutter Home introduced White Zinfandel (it was an accident), that pale pink sugar rush in a bottle.

And it gets worse. By the early ’80s, White Zin was the thing, the most popular wine in the US. That is not, however, where we bottomed out. During the MTV decade, wine coolers took off, followed by jugged Chardonnays. Yes, one could argue that the sappy Chards were a few steps up from Bartles & Jaymes or White Zin. In terms of debate topics, though, it’s a pretty weak subject.

Yet Scheid’s timing couldn’t have been more perfect. It took a few decades for American vineyards—and many palates, obviously—to recover from the one-two of Prohibition and the Great Depression. But by the 1960s, California was turning out respectable wines, although few connoisseurs were willing to admit such a thing. Then two moments and a trend that saw Americans expand their culinary and drinking interests changed everything.

A study published in 1960 rated the terroir of Monterey County equal to that of Napa and Sonoma for growing winegrapes. Kim Stemler of the Monterey County Vintners and Growers Association has noted that, at the time, only a few hundred acres were devoted to the crop, a good portion belonging to Chalone Vineyard on land first planted in 1919. The report launched a rush to get vines in the ground. By the end of the ’70s, some 31,000 acres were growing winegrapes.

In 1976, the wine world as it was understood turned upside down. That year in Paris at a blind tasting by French judges, California wines beat out some of France’s most storied chateaus. Through the next three decades, “Monterey County” began to appear on wine labels. AVAs were established and tasting rooms began to open. At the same time, public appreciation for fine wines—or any wines, really—grew to the point where sales of wine in the country outpaced beer for the first time.

Monterey County became a wine destination in the past 50 years, the same span as Scheid Vineyards. That’s certainly a reason to party.

