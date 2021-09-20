Christopher Neely here, thinking about the industrial challenges we have when it comes to plastic.
As I wrote in a cover story back in June, the pressures to reduce single-use plastic reliance have, for too long, fallen on the shoulders of consumers. We are told to act—buy a reusable water bottle, bring tote bags—and industry will respond rather than industry taking the lead to find plastic alternatives. It doesn’t help that plastic is this wonder-material that is as cheap as it is durable.
In Monterey County, we have single-use plastic problems on an industrial scale thanks to the presence of agriculture. Acres of crop fields sit under a sea of plastic mulch, a thin plastic film that helps protect the soil and control its moisture—important work, but the material only lasts for a single growing season. It’s difficult to clean and too expensive to recycle, so, each year, thousands of tons of plastic mulch end up in our landfills. Local waste management officials say this is unsustainable.
That brings us to an effort to spur innovation in this part of the agriculture industry, headed by a handful of local organizations with global reach. Last week, Monterey County-based nonprofit Think Beyond Plastic announced the Ag Plastic Innovation Challenge, which is calling for innovators and engineers to pitch verifiable solutions to the problem of agricultural plastics with a focus on plastic films.
What these innovations will look like remains to be seen, but they must meet certain criteria: the products must be designed in a way to ensure longevity or recyclability, have proven value that improves the process of collecting the field plastic and have documented environmental benefits. The product will also need to be a viable option for the ag industry. The winning innovations will be piloted by Driscoll’s Berries, CalGiant, Naturipe, Gem Pack and others on their farms.
Those who can prove their innovation has a chance at disrupting the ag plastic industry will be accepted into the Think Beyond Catalyst program at the Global Entrepreneurial Center. There, they will have access to experts who can offer assistance in a number of areas, from guiding the product to the market to getting access to research laboratories.
Although it is definitely a major user of plastic products, the local agriculture industry has shown some initiative in changing their ways. In partnership with local farms, the Monterey Regional Waste Management District in Marina was running a pilot program on recycling plastic irrigation tape. And officials at the waste management facility told me that plastic clamshell packaging that often carry grocery store berries represent the best example of a circular economy (A circular economy is when the same plastic material, through recycling, is used over and over again in a closed loop system rather than being used once or twice and thrown into the landfill.)
The Ag Plastics Innovation Challenge launched Sept. 17 and innovators have until Nov. 30 to submit their application. For more information, visit the challenge’s website.
