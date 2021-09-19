David Schmalz here, feeling accomplished (if exhausted) after completing my first cover story since returning to the Weekly in July.
It’s about a topic I first started reporting on in 2015 and have been following closely ever since: The Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway, aka FORTAG, which envisions of network of about 20 miles of new bike and pedestrian trails in the former Fort Ord, and that would connect to the Rec Trail on the coast through Marina in the north and Del Rey Oaks and Seaside in the south to create a grand 28-mile loop.
But the plan has recently started to face its first political headwinds: in Del Rey Oaks.
It is a big, ambitious vision that promises to have a transformative impact on the region’s recreation possibilities, yet it was a daunting subject to write about—how do you tell a compelling story about what is, right now, just an idea?
When I started working on the piece in early August, I had only a vague idea how I would structure it, but as the weeks of reporting went on, and I’d catch myself daydreaming about it, a narrative arc began to crystallize. And when I went on a walk in late August with FORTAG founders and CSU Monterey Bay professors Fred Watson and Scott Waltz, who led me on a tour through where the Del Rey Oaks segments of FORTAG would travel, I knew I had more than enough material for the makings of a good cover story. I just had to do the hard part—write it.
It was on that tour that they led me into Del Rey Oaks property on the former Fort Ord, where we could see how FORTAG would travel over the chaparral and dunes while overlooking the Monterey Bay and Peninsula. That scene, which inspired me in real-time, ended up becoming the opening words of my story.
But there were other things I learned on that tour—and explored with deeper reporting later—that didn’t make it into the story.
Some were about the Frog Pond, which has a fascinating modern history, and which some FORTAG opponents hold up as the reason they oppose the project—they don’t want it to disturb the Frog Pond’s serenity and ecology. Which is understandable, it is a lovely place.
But my reporting also made clear to me the park is not a preexisting ecosystem—it’s the result of human development that first turned the property into grazing land about 150 years ago, and later, when building roads and houses with irrigated backyards, siloed it to become an insular part of a larger watershed, which created, in what are now wet years, a pond. The most delightful detail I couldn’t include from that history was that, somewhere near the northwest of the park, there are the remnants of an old spring water bottling works site, which became part of the park’s storm drain system.
Another tidbit was about Work Memorial Park in Del Rey Oaks. In short, the 12.2 acres of land that comprise the so-called park, gifted to the city in 1953 by one of its founding fathers T.A. Work, were supposed to be used for parkland or schools and municipal purposes. In the almost 70 years since it has not been used for any of those things, unless one considers leasing the property out for a driving range, and now a landscaping business, to be “municipal purposes.”
But if FORTAG were to become reality it would change that and open up Work Memorial Park to the public—while also restoring it as a wetland and removing invasive plant species—as well as provide access to countless other places the greater public has not yet seen.
I, for one, hope to one day see all those places as I’m riding on my bike.
I also hope you’ll read the story. It’s about what I think is both a vitally important project for the region, and a test case. Because the answers to the questions I leave unanswered at the end of the story—I’m not going to spoil it for you—will be answered in the coming weeks and months.
And the stakes, I would argue, are high.
