A visit with ghosts of Best Of past.

Erik Cushman here, checking in while basking in a gentle glow. It’s Best Of Monterey County® week here at Fremont & Williams in Seaside. If you haven’t yet read the paper: run, don't walk, to your neighborhood distribution location and pick up a copy of the elegantly designed print publication. Inside the newspaper is a 128-page guide to all things bright and beautiful in our community. Best Of Monterey County® is the biggest edition we publish every year and it requires months of preparation, demands a huge lift from everyone on staff and is a trademarked, high-profile brand for the company. This year’s model feels particularly joyful.

To celebrate, I went to the archives this week to check out the Best Of issue from 30 years ago. I got a different sort of joy out of the stroll down memory lane: the laugh-out-loud kind. In February 1992 the name of this paper was the Coast Weekly and the cover type was a hodgepodge blend of stretched out Futura in both lowercase and drop caps—what might generously be called an acquired taste.

Coast Weekly’s Talking Personals dominated the back section of the paper, where your average tall, SWF, N/S, N/D educated 40+ professional, artistic, literate, curious, calm German-born, slim, independent, liberal sought a compatible mate, with replies to box #29493957. The music ads featured both Molly Hatchet and Robben Ford that week at Doc Ricketts’ Lab. On Alvarado Street at The Club there was a Hot Legs Contest (for men and women) on Friday night and Male Burlesque on Monday.

In 1992, Best Of was in its third year. The writeups are clever descriptions of places and people that the community is fond of—similar, I hope, to how you’ll experience the 33rd edition this year. That year, as this year, Sea Harvest got the nod for best place to buy fish, the Highlands Inn won for best place to splurge on a fancy meal and Sardine Factory won for best wine list. Turns out the more things change, the more they stay the same.

But not all Best Of winners are so timeless. A few other random selections that offer a snapshot of both the Weekly and our community in 1992:

Best Video Store – Blockbuster

Best Movie Popcorn – The Dream Theater

Best Cheap Gas – Beacon Station on Lighthouse ($1.05 a gallon for supreme)

Best Up and Coming Leader – Leon Panetta

Best Travel Agent – Monterey Travel

Best Local Pop / Rock Musician – Tom Ayres

Most Ignored Problem, Most Pressing Problem – Water

Biggest Waste of Tax Dollars – Monterey Swim Gym

As you sift through the 2022 version of Best Of Monterey County®, feel free to send an email if you think the readers—or editors—got it as right or wrong as they did back in 1992.

