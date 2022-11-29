A wild car chase through Seaside raises worrying questions about the proliferation of ‘ghost guns.’

David Schmalz here, still spinning from the late-breaking news about a car chase that unfolded in Seaside on Monday just before noon, involving two adult brothers.

The older brother, Seaside resident Anthony Johnson, 51, has previously served time on a felony conviction for armed robbery, and is alleged to have chased a younger brother in his late 40s (who Seaside PD is not naming because he is not being charged) and to have fired gunshots at him at four different intersections.

Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges says his department has no evidence anyone but Johnson fired any gunshots, though he is believed to have fired many of them, over 40, from a semi-automatic pistol. All the rounds recovered, Borges says, were of the same caliber and are believed to have come from the same weapon.

Seaside has historically had a reputation for gang violence and shootings now and then. Still, as someone who has lived in Seaside for five of the last nine years, I’ve never felt that danger at all in my daily life. Instead, when I’m on the sidewalk—and I walk to the Weekly office, and around town, frequently—all I get are smiles and warmth from all who pass by. It’s a city whose residents are generally welcoming and that’s one of the many reasons I love it.

But the story of the car chase has me rattled a bit. That’s because after Johnson was arrested by CHP on Highway 1 in Aptos Monday night, Nov. 28, Seaside PD served a search warrant on his home in Seaside, where others lived, including children, and found an arsenal of what are known as “ghost guns”—guns that don’t have serial numbers, and are untraceable—in a locked trunk in a car registered to Johnson’s name.

Johnson made bail Tuesday, Nov. 29—the bail was set at $30,000—and later that day, around 4:30pm, walked into the Seaside Police Department to recover cell phones Seaside officers seized when they took custody of Johnson after the initial CHP arrest. Seaside PD already had another warrant to arrest Johnson, and he walked right into it. Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges says Seaside PD asked for a bail enhancement on Johnson’s second arrest, and his bail has been set at $1 million.

What’s most worrying about the whole incident is that Seaside officers believe Johnson was assembling and distributing ghost guns. Borges, who’s worked for Seaside PD for two decades, says the ghost gun phenomenon is something that started becoming more apparent in 2020 during Covid, but adds, “it’s probably been going on a lot longer.”

“This is the power of the internet,” he says. “A lot of people do it on the dark web.” How that usually works, he says, is people order parts without serial numbers—perhaps made overseas—then piece them together and sell the resulting weapons. “It’s been what I would call an epidemic in Monterey County, and it’s not just in California—it is all over the United States.

“A lot of lives will be saved as a result of this [arrest],” Borges adds. “As frustrated as I am that this occurred, that is a positive outcome.”

The way it ended is also something to be thankful for: no one was hurt during the incident, or in the subsequent arrests.

“I’m really surprised he came to the station,” Borges says. “We were going to arrest him, and we were hoping it wasn’t going to be at the house, because people living there were not involved, including children.”

That Johnson just walked right into the police station to retrieve his seized cell phones, Borges says, is “a blessing, it makes things very peaceful.”

I’m not sure how much peace we’ll have in a country with so many firearms, but I’m glad more are off the street, especially given that they're untraceable.

