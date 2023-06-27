Sara Rubin here, thinking about the reports our members of Congress send to constituents back home. A lot of the votes cast in Washington can feel, rightly, like they have to do with someone else’s issues far away. Sometimes an issue feels close to home. Often, those issues relate to money, derisively known as “pork,” that gets allocated for a representative’s home district. Sometimes it is less about filling a pork barrel than it is about implementing meaningful policies that can have a lasting impact.
Such announcements came in rapid succession in the past week from the offices of U.S. Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, and Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, who each represent a part of Monterey County. Specifically, they have to do with education. There is $9.5 million allocated to Hartnell College in Salinas—the largest grant in the college’s history—from the inaugural NEXTGEN program within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Another $5 million from the NEXTGEN program will go to CSU Monterey Bay. And for the littlest kids, $11.2 million has been allocated to Head Start in Monterey County from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of the annual appropriations package.
Collectively, these allocations represent $25.7 million coming to Monterey County educational institutions, serving both the youngest age group (Head Start serves children ages 0-5) and college students aiming to learn professionally relevant skills in agriculture. The Head Start students of today could be the Hartnell and CSUMB students of tomorrow, so although the funds come from different pots for different purposes, these kinds of investments are all related.
“Investing in smart programs at every level of education is key to building up America’s future workforce and allowing the country to compete in the 21st-century global economy,” Lofgren says in an email.
And indeed, these funds are meant to emphasize workforce preparedness, not college classes that will have students reading philosophy or Shakespeare. (Whether those classes deserve equivalent federal funding is another subject for another day.)
Hartnell’s initiative is a case study in relevance for local workforce readiness. Titled "Hartnell College Learning to Lead: Career Pathways Supporting U.S. Leafy Green Production," the initiative will be carried out in partnership with Imperial Valley College, CSUMB and the University of Arizona, Yuma—the leafy greens industry that gives the Salinas Valley its nickname as the “Salad Bowl of the World” travels seasonally to the Imperial Valley and to Yuma.
All four institutions will team up on a set of requirements, making it easier for students to transfer credits and complete a degree in a timely manner. Over the five years of the grant, Hartnell’s NEXTGEN program will enroll 850 students and increase the credential completion rate by 10 percent. Over half of the USDA funds will go directly to students through internship stipends and scholarships. The emphasis is on practical career skills, including food safety, in the leafy greens industry.
At CSUMB, the funds will be used to offer scholarships to 62 students in the agricultural and plant sciences program, and support roughly a dozen field research projects each year for five years.
These NEXTGEN grants to CSUMB and Hartnell represent two of 33 such grants nationwide, totaling $265 million. “We need to ensure our youth have the education and training they need to accelerate the development of an agricultural system that is climate-smart, sustainable, profitable and equitable,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. “This historic investment from the Biden-Harris administration in our nation’s minority-serving Institutions brings us closer to building a workforce that represents the richness and diversity of all the communities we serve.”
The USDA initiative, funded by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, has an ambitious goal, as stated in its title, “From Learning to Leading: Cultivating the Next Generation of Diverse Food and Agriculture Professionals Program.”
Incidentally, that starts with the age group 0-5. By spreading the love across all ages, our educational systems stand to serve tomorrow’s leaders.
