A wireless subcommittee in Monterey takes the deliberative process of governance to a whole new level.

Squid here, debating in Squid’s gelatinous head which would be more mind-numbing: watching paint dry, or attending dozens of meetings about the “small cell” facilities that connect our cellphones to a network. When it comes to which Squid would rather do there’s not much of a debate: Squid would much rather watch paint dry, because it would take less time and be no less exciting.

This is on Squid’s mind because on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Monterey Planning Commission, in a 3-2 vote, approved a recommendation to the City Council to adopt a draft ordinance regarding cellular facilities, which can be small enough to fit on utility poles.

The recommendation finally came, Community Development Director Kim Cole says, after 33 meetings by a subcommittee on the topic—which were also attended by Monterey staff, including Cole—and another nearly half dozen Planning Commission meetings. Some of the subcommittee meetings, Cole says, lasted 7-8 hours, which numbs Squid’s brain to even think about—much less attend.

And the Planning Commission’s recommended ordinance deviates from city staff’s recommendation in one key aspect: It calls for any cellular facility to be set back at least 100 feet from a school or residence, a rule that would, in effect, prohibit such facilities in nearly all of the city.

Such facilities are regulated nationwide by the Federal Communications Commission, which, through the Telecommunications Act of 1996, limits the ability municipalities have to regulate or prohibit such facilities—a city’s regulatory discretion as it pertains to such facilities is mainly just limited to the aesthetics. That means there’s a good chance such a prohibitive ordinance—if ultimately approved and adopted by the City Council—will be challenged in court by wireless companies.

Monterey resident Susan Nine, past president of the Monterey Vista Neighborhood Association, was a member of the wireless subcommittee, and sat through all 30-plus meetings on the topic, and has no regrets. She, along with other members of her neighborhood, started to become actively engaged in the topic back in 2017 when 13 wireless facilities were proposed in their midst.

“I equate [the small cell facilities] with sewage treatment plants,” Nine tells Squid’s colleague. “We need them, but they shouldn’t be right next to people’s homes.” The fear, she says, is that they emit radiation 24 hours a day, and there is concern about their lithium batteries catching fire.

“We’re just apprehensive about our city sort of being changed for the worse if there isn’t careful monitoring of wireless [facility] applications,” she says. “We want to preserve the historic character of the city and maintain the aesthetics.”

Election coverage matters Elections matter for the future of our county. But it can be hard to sort the facts from the spin. We have a dedicated team of independent local journalists covering the races in depth so you can make the best choices. This work is possible because our readers support it. At this vital time, please consider supporting our journalism now. LEARN MORE

She adds that the FCC continues to loosen restrictions on such facilities, and wants to make sure the city has the strongest ordinance possible. But because federal law prohibits such facilities from being denied on public health grounds, it does seem possible—if not probable—the ordinance the Planning Commission recommends (which is 38 pages long) will be struck down in court, and Monterey taxpayers will be left holding the bag for hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney fees.

Cole tells Squid’s colleague that the issue will come before City Council in late January or early February, and two different recommendations will be presented to the council: One, the commission’s recommended ordinance, the other, staff’s, which would omit the 100-foot buffer language.

Squid gets it’s a tricky issue to navigate, and Squid is not an attorney and therefore can’t opine about the proposed ordinance’s legality, but the thing that sticks in Squid’s craw is the amount of time that has been spent debating the topic. Aside from the thousands of hours spent working on it by city staff, there are the hundreds of hours of meetings attended by members of the public.

Squid’s all for public engagement—Squid thinks there’s generally far too little of it in important civic issues—but for a committee, and commission, to not be able to come to a majority consensus without expending so much in the way of resources by the staff and public seems nothing short of insane. And when an issue takes on that kind of life of its own, it ironically has the effect of lowering public engagement—most people with jobs can’t even spare a fraction of the bandwidth it would have taken to follow this issue through the process.

And the process, of course, is not over—there will be more meetings ahead when City Council tackles it.

Going forward, Squid suggests that any subcommittee, or commission for that matter, institute the same mechanism that ensures the Weekly comes out on time every week: deadlines.

Read full newsletter here.