In his evocative memoir of service during World War II, Marine at War, Russell Davis—a Marine seeing his first combat—opens with the commotion of the pre-landing naval bombardment of Peleliu on Sept. 15, 1944.
Dave Faries here, noting that I spent a decade in college studying American military history (which is how I became a food, wine and spirits writer; not sure how that worked). Wilbur Mitts, a graduate of Monterey High School, did not live to see that day. The naval radio operator died five days earlier, when his torpedo bomber was shot down flying a mission in support of the Peleliu campaign.
It took a year for Mitts to be officially declared killed in action. His plane was never found and his remains never recovered—that is, until searchers dedicated to locating those missing in action found what they believed to be Mitts or one of the other two crewmembers of the aircraft.
That led to memorial services scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11 in Seaside’s Mission Memorial Park, where Mitts will be laid to rest alongside family members, 79 years after he was killed.
It’s a touching story told well by staff writer Pam Marino, who spoke with Mitts’ niece. She was born three days after Mitts’ plane spun into the sea, but remembers photos and her grandmother tossing flowers into the Pacific, her only connection to her lost son.
I won’t give away more. Marino’s story is well worth the read. And after you finish reading, take a moment to reflect on those born into a time in which they would end up in combat. Many, like Mitts, would never come home.
