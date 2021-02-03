Acts of heroism can be found in some surprising places.
Good afternoon.
Celia Jiménez here, on a sunny Wednesday afternoon, thinking about how one week ago today the skies opened for the first big storm of the season, and how there were acts of heroism to be found in some surprising places.
One of those places was at River Road Stables. On Jan. 27, the ground started moving underneath Cecilia Coulson’s feet. Nursing a broken arm, she was carefully walking two horses to another part of the barn. Then a mud flow began, threatening to sweep Coulson off her feet.
One of the horses, a 15-year-old retired Thoroughbred racehorse named Desperado, lifted his head and kept calm while Coulson, the stable manager, put her broken arm through the bottom of his halter.
Days after the frightening moment, the horse’s human, Kimberly Young, describes Desperado as an empathetic hero. “Desperado knew she was hurt or something was happening,” Young says.
Young, who lives in Salinas, got a call early that morning from Ranch Manager Lena Coulson saying she had to evacuate her horses from the stable.
Desperado, who Young describes as a playful and goofy horse, was one of more than 50 horses that were evacuated from the area after unstable soil left in the burn scar of the River Fire began to form heavy mud flows up to four feet deep.
There is, understandably, a lot of focus on human evacuees during a crisis like this one. But there is also something powerful about watching people come together to help animals in need. Marina Equestrian Association members Nichole Fisher and Kyle Soliven brought trucks and trailers to River Road Stables, loaded horses and chickens, and brought them to Marina mid-storm. The SPCA of Monterey County boarded more than 40 horses from River Road Stables, including five stallions. Neighbors, ranchers, firefighters and animal care professionals all contributed to the dramatic rescue.
Soliven says that at some points, the mud was up to his knees. He had to use all of his body weight to open stall doors held shut by mud. As soon the doors opened, mud poured everywhere, forcing evacuating horses to move through it. (Horses famously dislike stepping into murky water or mud, Soliven and Young say; the animals get nervous, and it’s akin to people walking on ice without skates.)
Desperado was one of the 15 horses and three chickens that were evacuated from River Road Stables to the Marina Equestrian Center. He hasn’t had the easiest life as a retired racehorse, and his teeth had to be removed because of an immune disease. But he’s remained a faithful companion to Young. “He’s an amazing and very calm horse,” she says.
“He’ll do anything for a cookie,” she adds. (His favorites are German peppermint cookies, and at River Road Stables, no one could enter the grain room unless they offered him one—otherwise, Young says, “he would stick his head out and block you.”)
For now, Desperado, plus Young’s two ponies, Boss and Tadpole, remain in their temporary home in Marina.
-Celia Jiménez, staff writer, celia@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.