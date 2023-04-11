Ad Astra is moving on up—last call for a loaf (for now).

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, dreaming, as I often do, about biting into a good baguette. Good bread is a really big deal in my family, which means that Ad Astra Bread Co.—in my estimation, the premier local purveyors of crisp, delicious, naturally leavened sourdough bread—is a really big deal too. Scarcely a week goes by in which we don’t go through a loaf or two—the olive loaf and, yes, the baguette, are particular favorites.
All of which is to say that the fact that Ad Astra is closing—tomorrow—is going to come as a bit of a shock to the system. Before you (or I) panic: The closure is temporary. Back in September 2022, Ad Astra announced that they’d signed a lease on a new, bigger location in downtown Monterey, at the previous Bull and Bear Whiskey Bar at 479 Alvarado St.
It’s an exciting move for the bakery, which has been co-located inside Other Brother Beer Co. in Seaside since the taproom opened in 2019. And it’s all due to the wild popularity that Ad Astra has found, both with individual consumers like me and also with wholesale clients including grocery stores and some of the Peninsula’s best restaurants. “What seemed like a decently sized production space has become inadequate to accommodate the amount of bread that the community demands,” Other Brother Beer wrote in an announcement about Ad Astra’s move. “So, rather than deprive those hungry fans of the goods, Ad Astra is moving to a much larger space in Monterey so they can make more of the good stuff!”
The numbers reflect this growing demand. Owner/baker Ron Mendoza says that while they started off baking just 30-40 loaves per day, the compact little kitchen now turns out 300 loaves per day of sourdough alone (plus around 100 baguettes, and then there’s the burger buns, pretzels, pastries and more). Given an oven that can bake 80 loaves at once, this means…well, Mendoza says, it’s basically a round-the-clock operation.
The new spot will provide Ad Astra with its own retail space and expanded capacity to bake, which will in turn provide customers with an expanded menu—more pastries, more experimentation, some grab-and-go sandwiches, etc. “Everyone’s always got so many things that they want to try,” Mendoza says of his staff. A bigger kitchen means bigger capacity and greater efficiency with the basics. But opening—estimated for “early summer”—is still a little ways off. Mendoza does hope to get the kitchen in the new space up and running as soon as possible so he can put his staff back to work (“All I need is a kitchen to get everyone back to work”) and restart the bakery’s wholesale accounts and farmers market appearances. The storefront is the secondary priority.
(For their part, Other Brother will be taking over the Seaside kitchen and creating a menu of “elevated pub food” that is expected to debut this summer also.)
Meanwhile, in their well-deserved downtime, the whole Ad Astra staff is headed to Los Angeles to spend four days eating and drinking their way through the city’s cafes and bakeries, looking for inspiration on design, display, flavor and more. “The more knowledge [the staff] have about what we’re doing, the more invested they are in it,” Mendoza says. “It’s work—but it’s also fun.”
If reading this has put you in the mood for some bread, there is still time to pick up a farewell loaf (pro tip: sourdough bread freezes well, too). For their final day at Other Brother, Ad Astra will be making pizzas all day tomorrow, Wednesday, April 12.
