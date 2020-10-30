Adapting to the circumstances is a very Halloween thing to do.
Good afternoon.
Sara Rubin here, writing on the eve of Halloween with no idea how I’m going to celebrate it this year without parties and probably without trick-or-treaters at my door. But I’m looking back through some of the Weekly’s past Halloween coverage and immersing myself in some local history—who doesn’t love a good ghost story, or some cemetery history?—and also some of the holiday’s history.
Halloween of today, a blend of costumes and candy with pranks and a tradition of mischief, bears little resemblance to its origins. Celtic New Year’s Day, circa 2,000 years ago, pre-dated Christianity and celebrated the return of fairies and demons to Earth at the beginning of winter. People likely wore animal skins—perhaps to deceive dark spirits and avoid being seen—and gathered around bonfires and sacrificed animals.
That early history, according to an essay by Jack Santino of the American Folk Life Center, was part of a pagan culture that Christian missionaries aimed to wipe out—but rather than erase customs, they looked for ways to Christianize pagan traditions, a wise strategy for encouraging conversions rather than conflict.
“In 601 A.D. Pope Gregory the First issued a now-famous edict to his missionaries concerning the native beliefs and customs of the peoples he hoped to convert,” Santino writes. “Rather than try to obliterate native peoples' customs and beliefs, the pope instructed his missionaries to use them: if a group of people worshipped a tree, rather than cut it down, he advised them to consecrate it to Christ and allow its continued worship.”
Thus the Christian custom of All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1 began, which evolved into All Hallows Eve.
Today, on the eve of All Hallows Eve, I find myself seeing a strange corollary in Pope Gregory’s edict. (I’d be the first to admit this connection is tenuous, and I think I’m looking for pandemic-appropriate advice anywhere and everywhere.) While yes, scientists are working on how to obliterate the virus and a vaccine is in the works, meanwhile we have to learn to live with it. We learn to adapt our family celebrations, our weddings and our rituals of grief, our schooling and our workplaces—because adapting is how we humans get through.
So here’s my wish for a happy and adaptive Halloween. If you’ve got cool ideas for how to celebrate or photos of great costumes, send them my way—we can keep celebrating the most creative ideas (virtually) even after the holiday is over.
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
