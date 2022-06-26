After a pandemic pummeling, midscale restaurants are doing more than just hanging on.

Dave Faries here, looking back at the time a Dallas steakhouse added a burger and fries to their menu.

The phrase “Dallas steakhouse” of the early 2000s should be enough to fill out the mental imagery: swarthy masculinity, conspicuous consumption. I remember a regular of the place who I knew at the time boasting almost giddily after finishing his plate: “I just spent $150 on burgers and fries!”

Wagyu beef was just becoming more common on menus and the steakhouse in question took the opportunity to offer a gimmick burger—a pound of ground Wagyu on a full Kaiser roll for $75 each. That was a pretty sizable sum at the time. But with food costs on a dramatic upswing and supply chain discord driving other prices up, what was a stunt then would be met with a shrug now. Not long ago I laid out $50 for a few chicken wings.

Our cover story this week takes a glance at how restaurants—particularly those in the vast midscale category—are coping with it all. Of course, restaurateurs must pass some of the cost on to customers. But they are also taking proactive steps to hold other expenses in check, or to at least make them a little more predictable.

When first discussing the story, several of us here at the Weekly worried that the middle tier of restaurants would disappear completely if conditions continued. Under the logic of supply and demand, prices rise and fall. However, the trend over time is more like a steady climb. And that might leave us with two price points: Taqueria Zarape and Aubergine.

But chefs and restaurant owners have weathered financial beatings before. And as it turns out, while the middle may be more expensive at the moment, it appears to be doing well—so well, in fact, that many of the restaurants that opened as the industry emerged from the depths of 2020 are midscale standouts. Consider Stokes Adobe, Cella, Montrio, Sea Root, Hay’s Place, Amapola Kitchen & Wine Merchant, Promesa, Maligne and others. It’s a solid lineup.

As an aside, we also debated the scope of “midscale,” knowing that the definition tends to float depending on one’s income. For the purposes of the story we put the range somewhere between Googie Grill (for example) at the lower end and Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette (again, just an example) at the upper range of the middle sector.

And restaurants aren’t the only part of the food and beverage industry being impacted. Winemakers also find themselves tossed by the times. The formerly routine act of rounding up bottles for the next vintage, for instance, is not only becoming more difficult due to shortages, but also more expensive—supply and demand plying its trade again.

As Christopher Neely learned in the second part of our cover story, winemakers are turning to different vessels. And for their part, consumers are beginning to welcome such innovations as wine kegs. It’s an interesting read.

Despite everything that has happened over the past two years, the two of us encountered much more optimism than despair. We’re not at $75 burgers—at least not yet. And some people manage to laugh when plunking down that much.

