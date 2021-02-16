Marielle Argueza here, remembering the day, more than a decade ago, that my mother became a citizen. I remember her voice getting lost in the mass of other new citizens in an airy, sunny chamber in Santa Clara, as they swore their oath of loyalty, compulsory terms at the end of a long, bureaucratic process. At that point, we’d had our green cards for more than a decade and didn’t even think of becoming citizens until my sister began applying for college. One of the many benefits of being a citizen is access to financial aid. I thought it was a long process. But it was nothing compared to the journeys of some immigrants turned citizens, as the case of Jesus Alvarez Espinoza shows.
The average time it takes to become a U.S. citizen is around seven to eight months. But hidden in that turnaround time is three- to five-year residency depending on your green card, and a whole host of other ifs, ands or buts. If you have all of your original documents, that might expedite things. And whether you’re married to a citizen or a noncitizen might add or detract time. If you’re disabled, like Jesus, or if your spouse, like Jesus’ wife, Carolina Alvarez, is barely literate—it’s more time, more forms, more back-and-forth and re-explaining their situations.
At the time I wrote a Dec. 3 cover story about the citizenship journey for several Monterey County residents, Jesus was the only person in that story who had not become a citizen. He had applied back in 2018 before getting stuck waiting on documents and waiting on confirmations from one office or another. Thanks to the help of their advocate and translator Richard Shields (who the couple found through free citizenship classes at the Castroville Library) and immigration caseworkers on staff for U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, they got the specialized help they needed. But even with Shields’ help, the process went on and on—they needed confirmation of Jesus’ disability, confirmation of his inability to take the written civics test and to pronounce the oath of loyalty out loud. Jesus was born deaf and cannot speak.
So the months wore on. Carolina became a citizen in 2019 and Jesus did not—still waiting on that one phone call, that one last signature for his swearing-in ceremony. Not having citizenship posed real risks to their livelihood too. The couple had come as farmworkers in the 1980s, but now both are in their 60s and are tasked with taking care of their young grandson. Though Jesus insisted that he just wanted citizenship to move between his home country of Mexico and California easier, Carolina, speaking through Shields, said they needed to qualify for unemployment benefits, just in case Jesus was unable to work through the winter.
They finally received a phone call from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services on Feb. 10. Jesus was finally going to become a citizen. Shields, who had followed their journey, fittingly drove them to their appointment today, Feb. 16 at the USCIS’ field office in Santa Clara—the end of their journey. After Shields re-explained Jesus and Carolina’s situation to some security guards and officers—the two had no real way of communicating otherwise— and a health screening, the group was allowed into the office where Shields filled out final forms in Carolina’s stead. Carolina then signed off on all the forms.
The supervising officer reviewed the paperwork, handed it back to Jesus and congratulated him. After more than two years in the process, and nearly 40 years of residency and labor in Monterey County, Jesus is officially a U.S. citizen.
Jesus’ citizenship ceremony looked nothing like my mother’s ceremony. Mostly because we’re in the middle of the pandemic. But despite being devoid of the formality, the handshakes, the oaths, and camaraderie between other new citizens, it is still just as momentous, just as deserved, and will be just as life-changing.
