Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about bread. There are few things that bring me as much joy as a fresh loaf of sourdough bread—the crackle of well-baked crust, the soft tang of the inside crumb. When I first began baking sourdough bread, I was amazed that such a delicious, flavorful and satisfying product is created using just flour, water and salt. It seemed like magic. Quickly, though, I began to learn about the unseen ingredients—the care, precision, patience and determination that must all go into a good loaf. My own experiences baking have given me the utmost respect for bakers, people I now understand to be very hard-working wizards.
I’m thinking about all of this because I have some bread news to share about Salinas-based Otto’s Bread Company. I first met owner/baker Otto Kramm two years ago, in July 2021, when I wrote a story about how the Salinas native was running his seven-month-old cottage food business out of his studio apartment, turning out over 100 loaves of bread each week just steps from where he’d sleep at night. At the time, Kramm told me that his main goal was to get out of the apartment—to find a bakery space where he could increase production (and get his home back).
On July 20 that day finally came—Kramm announced that he has signed a lease for the long-vacant former Togo’s space at 215 Monterey St. in Salinas, a devoted bakery space from which he can grow his business and a nearly 1,000-square-foot upgrade. After a long search for the right spot it all fell into place: “On my 30th birthday—that was the day I met with the landlord for a tour,” Kramm says.
When we spoke on the phone Kramm was busy moving equipment into the space—a 100-kilogram mixer one day, a 5,000-pound oven the next. There’s a lot of work to do before the baking can begin, but Kramm is full of ideas and inspiration. He plans to start slowly by baking for his wholesale clients first (hopefully by early September), but down the road he envisions a grab-and-go retail offering and even, perhaps, a few cafe seats—the space has a full hot food kitchen as well as a beer and wine license. “There’s a lot of potential with this space,” Kramm says.
He’s also excited to bring something new—an artisan bakery—to his hometown. “I was born and raised in Salinas, and I really want to be a part of the revitalization,” Kramm says.
Meanwhile, on the Peninsula, there’s a morsel of bread news to share as well. After closing up their bakery at Seaside’s Other Brother Beer Co. in April, Ad Astra is once again turning out fresh loaves. While the new Alvarado Street storefront is still in the finishing stages, the bakery is back at farmers markets this week, including today’s Pacific Grove farmers market. The market goes until 7pm—if you hurry, you might make it.
Here’s to lots more good bread in all of our futures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.