Ahead of Cesar Chavez Day, a reminder that history is closer than we think.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the first time I went to Salinas and saw the old Monterey County Jail. It looked out of place among the rest of the buildings. It was weathered and silent. It was also less imposing than I thought it would look—I had only seen it before in images. This old, quiet building holds a piece of American history: It’s the place Cesar Chavez, a labor and civil rights activist, was held behind bars when he refused to end a boycott against growers. Tomorrow, March 31, is Cesar Chavez Day—an annual celebration of his legacy.

Chavez was one of the main figures behind the Chicano Movement and farmworker rights. Chavez and Dolores Huerta founded the National Farm Workers Association (now United Farm Workers) in 1962. Under “La Causa,” they fought for better working and living conditions for farm workers. Through non-violent protests, strikes and boycotts they won bargaining agreements proving better pay, better working and living conditions for farm workers (including access to bathrooms in the fields) and the right to unionize in California.

There are snippets of history across Monterey County and the Central Coast from the time Chavez was in the area. In December of 1970 Chavez was incarcerated at the old Monterey County Jail for 20 days after refusing to call off a lettuce boycott. It was the only time he was jailed during his activist career. Longtime local law enforcement officer Ted Brown was working as a peace officer at the jail at that time. “He was a good prisoner,” Brown recalled. “We had to keep him isolated because of his status as a civil prisoner.”

County Supervisor Luis Alejo has family photos from this time. In one of them, Alejo’s aunt and a friend of his grandmother’s are flanking Chavez the day he turned himself in at the Monterey County Jail. This photo is in his office where he has an inspiration wall. “It’s symbolic that he had these two strong women with him,” Alejo said.

Juan Martinez, who was one of Chavez’s bodyguards, also has pictures and memories of Chavez and the farm worker movement in the region. He has fought for years to preserve the old County Jail and turn it into a museum. Martinez campaigned to make it part of the Cesar Chavez National Monument, but lost out to a site near Bakersfield that was a former UFW headquarters and where Chavez died in 1993.

In 2014, President Barack Obama declared March 31—Chavez’s birthday—as Cesar Chavez Day and it became a federal holiday to commemorate his legacy. For his presidential campaign, Obama borrowed Chavez’s slogan “Si, se puede” or “Yes, we can.” It’s a phrase many Mexicans and Mexican Americans use to motivate themselves, especially if it’s a situation like the biblical story David versus Goliath.

Today, Joe Biden’s administration shared a proclamation for Cesar Chavez Day. In it, it says his administration supports the Protecting the Right to Organize Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. Both these bills will enable farmworkers to bargain collectively across the country and also improve their working conditions and obtain legal status. “I believe in empowering workers to organize and providing those that put food on our table an earned pathway to citizenship,” Biden said in the proclamation.

Back in Monterey County, the future of the old jail remains uncertain, but the legacy Chavez left in American history will inspire generations to come. He and the Chicano Movement motivated a generation of people—including residents in Monterey County—to become more engaged and involved in their communities. I’m pretty sure there are more stories to tell about Chavez’ time on the Central Coast. If you have a story you would like to share, remember that I’m just an email away.

