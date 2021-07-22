Mary Duan here, after looking through the Weekly’s legal notices, which are often a goldmine of information and opportunity. An entrepreneurial someone, for example, can look at the fictitious business name statements published each Thursday and seek to sell that new business office furniture or coffee or supplies. A quick look at the notices in this week’s paper, and you’ll find that the county established its commercial cannabis business tax rate at its July 13 meeting and that county Public Works Department is holding two Zoom community meetings to discuss grant opportunities and potential recreational features to add to the property at 855 E. Laurel Drive next to Carr Lake and the Salinas Soccer complex.
And on page 37 of today’s paper, you’ll find that a Del Rey Oaks resident named Thomas Rivelli placed a Notice of Intent to Circulate a Petition for the purpose of qualifying a ballot initiative measure titled “Opposition to the Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway (FORTAG) Project through the City of Del Rey Oaks.”
“Should the City of Del Rey Oaks be prohibited from agreeing to or constructing any tunnel, including the one proposed by FORTAG under Highway 218 for access to the Frog Pond Wetland Preserve, and be limited to the use of Highway 218, General Jim Moore Blvd. and South Boundary Rd. for the construction of routing any formal bike trails or recreational trails within the City of Del Rey Oaks unless otherwise approved by the voters.”
Rivelli returned my phone call today, just after delivering the Notice of Intent to Del Rey Oaks City Hall, the necessary first step before he and others in his group can begin gathering signatures. They need to get 185 to qualify for a special election.
“It’s gonna happen, Mary, it’s gonna happen,” he tells me.
In fact, he and some of his like-minded neighbors are meeting tonight to map out their canvassing strategy. They’ve already tried talking to City Hall about their concerns over a tunnel under 218, over a years-in-the-making, 30-mile trail system that at full completion is meant to provide recreational opportunities for residents and tourists and a commute option for those who want (and are able) to bike to work—and gotten nowhere. The portion of the proposed Del Rey Oaks leg of the trail routes near the house where Rivelli has lived for 34 years.
He admits that he and many of his neighbors haven’t paid attention to the project as it’s wended its way through environmental review, and through multiple meetings. But now it’s reached a point of almost coming to fruition, and they’re no longer ignoring it.
“We’re not against the trail,” he says. “We’re against the trail running through our neighborhood.”
But all projects, including good projects, have to run through someone’s neighborhood somewhere.
