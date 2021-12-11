Pam Marino here, remembering Christmases past spent with my youngest son in the pediatrician’s office. Not Christmas Day, but usually sometime around the second or third week of each December we’d be there because he’d inevitably come down with a sinus infection.
It was about the third year of this that my pediatrician looked up from my son’s chart and asked, “When do you put up your Christmas tree?” The doctor spied the pattern we had thus far missed. Approximately 10 days to two weeks after our tree went up every year my son would develop a miserable infection.
The day after that particular Christmas, we went out and bought a beautiful artificial tree at 50 percent off. The following year there was no sinus infection.
I was reminded of my son’s sinus woes after seeing something recently about “Christmas Tree Syndrome,” caused by the pollen and mold clinging to live trees. Once they come into the enclosed space of a home, they have been shown to trigger asthma attacks and sinus congestion. Artificial trees can also cause the syndrome, if dust and mold spores have accumulated on them while in storage.
It isn’t just the trees that can cause allergic reactions and asthma attacks—flocking, scented air fresheners, fires and scented candles can be just as disruptive to sinuses and airways, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.
It wasn’t until about two years ago that I was finally able to confirm through an allergist that I’m highly allergic to dust and a few other types of pollen. My quality of life improved vastly after I started using a prescribed medication. Even so, too much dust and pollen will get to me and I’m still discovering items my sinuses don’t like, including scented candles.
Many of you who celebrate Christmas have already put up your trees and decorations, but if you procrastinate like me, below are some tips from the AAFA and others to reduce the chances of someone in your home suffering from the syndrome.
If you use a live tree, hose it off then let it dry before bringing it inside your home. One suggestion I’ve seen is to also wipe down the trunk with a solution of 1-part bleach and 20 parts lukewarm water.
When you store your artificial tree this year, wrap it and store it in a cool, dry place, not someplace with a lot of humidity and moisture, and not in a cardboard box where dust can accumulate. Next year before you set it up, wipe the tree down and dust all the ornaments. (Pro tip: If you suffer from dust allergies like me, wear a hospital or KN95 mask while wiping everything down.)
I hope everyone has a very happy and healthy holiday season! If you have more tips on how to stay healthy over the holidays, send them my way.
