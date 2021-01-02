Good Morning.
This morning, on this second day of the new year, we’re taking a moment to look back at how multiple crises, from a pandemic to wildfires, affected Monterey County.
Along with everything else, the way photojournalism happens changed in 2020. How to capture moments of humanity and emotion behind a mask, and how to get close enough to a subject while maintaining a safe distance, became new factors to consider on my side of the camera.
Looking back at a selection of images from the year help tell the stories of grief and resilience through this unprecedented year. This selection, printed in the Dec. 24 issue of the Weekly and available anytime online here, aims to capture some of the most powerful images that defined 2020.
-Parker Seibold
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.